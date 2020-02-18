Goya Foods Brings the Most Flavorful Beach Party with its Goya Cabana to the 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

Bringing an unmatched culinary experience to the festival, Goya Foods continues to be the festival’s ninth-year Official Latin Food Provider, and the second-year Official Spice and Olive Oil Sponsor at marquee events.

Goya Foods introduces Goya Cabana at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). Marking its ninth year in the festival, Goya will bring stylish beach vibes, the culinary talents of Executive Chef Fernando Desa, a stellar lineup of top chefs, extraordinary Latin fusion dishes, and selfie-worthy installations to the festival events.

This year, to further spice things up, Goya will make its culinary debut at two signature night events hosted at the North Venue: Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® hosted by Rachael Ray and Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company hosted by Giada De Laurentiis & Dario Cecchini, where the brand will wow festival-goers with elevated fare and delectable flavors as guests mingle to the sound of exquisite music and more.

Goya Foods will bring authentic Latin flavors to the festival grounds on South Beach during three signature events: Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast, Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen, and Goya Foods’ Swine & Wine hosted by Enrique Santos and Fernando Des at the iconic Biltmore Hotel.

Throughout the four days of SOBEWFF®, Goya Foods will present a lineup of tops chefs that will impress attendees with their culinary mastery, including Chef Fernando Desa, Richard Ingraham, personal chef to Dwyane Wade and executive chef at Chef RLI, and Sean Brasel, executive chef and owner of Meat Market.

“Latin flavors are grounded in authenticity. At Goya, we strive to bring to life the distinctiveness and uniqueness of Latin American flavors with every ingredient we make,” said Frank Unanue, president of Goya Foods of Florida. “By bringing the full experience of Goya Cabana to SOBEWFF®, we hope to give attendees an immersive experience of Latin America’s rich culinary journey.”

Other events featuring Goya products include the festival’s Beachside BBQ, Bacardi Beach Carnival, Buddha’s and Bellini’s, and Sip and Succulents.

Goya Foods invites guests to join this culinary journey and experience its iconic Hispanic products at the Goya Cabana from Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the following events:

Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company hosted by Giada De Laurentiis & Dario Cecchini

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Goya Foods will head to the sand at the North Venue to kick off the 2020 SOBEWFF by showcasing some flavorful Italian fare.

Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® hosted by Rachael Ray

Date: Friday, February 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Goya Foods will again hit the SOBE sand to impress both event guests and judges with its culinary debut at Burger Bash.

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast

Date: Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23

Time: 12 p.m - 5 p.m.

Goya Foods will welcome guests to a Cabana style celebration at the fifth annual Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, featuring fresh Latin dishes curated exclusively for SOBEWFF®.

Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen

Date: Saturday, February 22 - Sunday, February 23

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All junior gourmands are welcome at Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring the Kidz Kitchen, a family-friendly experience that will include healthy food tastings, activities to get the whole family moving, and a lineup of world-class cooking demonstrations. Chef Richard Ingraham returns as emcee of the Kidz Kitchen. On Saturday at 11 a.m., he’ll share the stage with Chef Fernando Desa for an interactive demonstration open to chefs of all ages.

Goya Foods’ Swine & Wine hosted by Enrique Santos and Fernando Des

Date: Sunday, February 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Channeling authentic Goya Cabana beach vibes, the festivities will continue into the late hours of the evening. To close out the festival, Goya Foods will transform the Biltmore Hotel for the eighth annual Goya Foods’ Swine & Wine. Chefs Fernando Desa and Sean Brasel invite everyone to taste the flavors of pork like never before. The pair have curated savory dishes with Goya Foods’ signature Latin flare.

Tickets for these events are available online at sobewff.org. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

