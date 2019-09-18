Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrAI Matter Labs : Reveals NeuronFlow Technology and Announces GrAIFlow SDK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

GrAI Matter Labs (aka GML), a neuromorphic computing pioneer today revealed NeuronFlow – a new programmable processor technology - and announced an early access program to its GrAIFlow software development kit.

GML’s NeuronFlow technology draws from neuromorphic and dataflow paradigms to uniquely solve core problems for real world AI applications. One of the breakthroughs of the technology is dynamic dataflow processing of real-time data, which drastically reduces application latency for autonomous navigation, cognitive voice & video assistants and smart healthcare applications.

NeuronFlow utilizes in-memory compute with a mesh of cores and local neuron/synapse memories, avoiding the memory bottleneck of traditional Von Neumann architectures. It is based on a fully digital design with packet-switched connectivity and sparsely connected event-based neural networks to allow scalable implementations across market segments.

GML’s GrAIFlow software development kit supports NeuronFlow and its future silicon implementations. It is capable of both conventional program execution and machine learning computation via industry-standard languages like TensorFlow, Python and C++. The kit includes code generator, simulator, mapper and compute and network APIs plus full runtime support. GrAIFlow is available for evaluation by selected customers and partners in Q4 2019.

The company’s CEO Ingolf Held said: “NeuronFlow enables edge AI applications including obstacle avoidance or human machine interaction with microseconds latency – two to three orders of magnitude faster than traditional architectures. With GrAIFlow we offer our customers the opportunity to explore new ultra-low latency use cases, thereby bringing their innovation to every device on the edge.”

About GrAI Matter Labs

GML’s mission is to bring low latency, low power programmable AI processors for sensor analytics and machine learning to every device on the edge. GrAI Matter Labs has offices in Paris / France, in Eindhoven / The Netherlands and in San Jose / Silicon Valley. It is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers, and is backed by leading investors including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners and 3T Finance. For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:08pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Enacts Temporary Layoffs in Canada as U.S. Workers Strike -CNBC
DJ
02:07pBOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet Sensation, Great White and Slaughter Perform at Cannery in October
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group