Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrAI Matter Labs : unveils GrAI One Hardware Development Kit at tinyML Summit, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 12:02pm EST

GrAI Matter Labs (GML) today unveiled a hardware development kit (HDK) for GrAI One, the world’s first AI processor optimized for ultra-low latency and low power processing at the edge.

GML is making the GrAI One HDK available for companies seeking to gain an advantage in real-time, intelligent processing of edge sensor data. The HDK enables early adopters to utilize the unique features of the GrAI One processor. GML’s HDK is the first platform in the industry that empowers edge solution companies to leverage spatiotemporal information sparsity. As a result, OEMs, developers and engineers can build innovative solutions which can be targeted at a variety of time-critical edge-applications such as autonomous navigation, multi-modal human-machine interactions, smart healthcare, high-speed robotics and more.

GrAI One is the first processor based on the company’s unique NeuronFlow technology. Neuronflow offers a leap in performance by exploiting time-based sparsity, near memory compute, and a versatile manycore platform for signal processing and neural networks. The HDK utilizes a standard FPGA SoC board to connect to various sensor modalities including cameras, microphone arrays, radar, lidar and more. It is supported by GML’s GrAIFlow SDK, capable of both conventional program execution and machine learning inference via TensorFlow, Python and C++.

The GrAI One HDK is being demonstrated at the tinyML Summit 2020, with an autonomous steering application that could be potentially leveraged for edge devices such as robots. This application consumes only tens of milliwatts across the full SoC, allowing for battery life in top-tier edge applications and devices. The GrAI One HDK is available now for early access customers for product evaluation and application programming.

The company’s VP of Business Development Mahesh Makhijani said: “Today over 95% of compute cycles consumed at the edge for real-time AI applications are wasted, since current solutions cannot leverage time-based sparsity. GrAI One changes that.”

About GrAI Matter Labs

GML’s mission is to bring ultra-low latency, low power programmable AI processors for sensor analytics and machine learning to every device on the edge. GrAI Matter Labs has offices in Paris / France, in Eindhoven / The Netherlands and in San Jose / Silicon Valley. It is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers, and is backed by leading investors including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners and 3T Finance. For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pJaycee Herb Traders Ltd. Joins the Movement to Build the World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting the Free iTrade Traceability Campaign
GL
12:09pTEB BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pUFU publish results from Winter Fair dairy questionnaire
PU
12:09pMSC Enhances Its East-West Network
PU
12:06pGARTNER : Says Less Than 50% of Sales Leaders and Sellers Have High Confidence in Forecasting Accuracy
AQ
12:06pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pIs Analytics the New Protagonist for Food Safety? | Quantzig's Recent Blog Lists the Benefits of Analytics in the Food Industry
BU
12:06pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sexual Harassment
BU
12:04pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : PDMR Dealing
PU
12:04pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the share buyback programme and the liquidity contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group