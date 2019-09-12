Graña y Montero SAA : Corporate Presentation – 2Q 2019 0 09/12/2019 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Engineering & Construction company in Peru measured by revenues More than 85 years of recognized operational excellence and significant international experience

of recognized operational excellence and significant international experience Revenues of US$ 1,133 MM and EBITDA of US$ 238 MM as of LTM 2Q 2019

and EBITDA of as of LTM 2Q 2019 Backlog and recurrent business of US$ 2,519 MM as of 2Q 2O19 - 2.22x revenues

as of 2Q 2O19 - 2,408 engineers and over 17,000 employees

and over 17,000 employees Only Engineering and Construction company in Latin America listed in NYSE

(since July 2013) Shareholders - August 2019 21.56% 34.75% 19.14% 4.61% 9.94% 10% AFP's Original Family Pacifico Corp S.A. Megeve Aberdeen Others ADSs represent 26.51% of the total share capital OUR BUSINESS SEGMENTS 89.41%75.00% 98.24% TRANSPORTATION 95.00% REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT 94.49% 99.81% ENERGY 70.00% ROADS 67.00% ¹ 99.99% WATER 67.00% ² .45% 99.96% E N G I N E E R I N G & CONSTRUCTION Main companies: GyM: Construction company, founded in 1933, comprised of three divisions: electromechanic construction, civil construction and building construction.

Construction company, founded in 1933, comprised of three divisions: electromechanic construction, civil construction and building construction. GMI: Engineering consulting firm since 1984 consisting in two different divisions: Supervision & Engineering and Geomatics.

Engineering consulting firm since 1984 consisting in two different divisions: Supervision & Engineering and Geomatics. Vial y Vives- DSD: E&C company formed from a merger between two Chilean companies, Vial y Vives and DSD Construcciones y Montajes.

E&C company formed from a merger between two Chilean companies, Vial y Vives and DSD Construcciones y Montajes. Morelco : Colombian company acquired in 2014, specialized in electromechanical assemblies, civil works, and services for the oil and gas industry as well as energy industry. Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$) 1,000 15.0 800 26 600 78 10.0 400 874 6.1% 5.3% 692 503 5.0% 200 319 0.6% - 2.4% 0.0% 100 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 Revenues from Sold Assets Revenues from Operation 80 EBITDA Margin from operation 60 New contracts 2018 and 2S 2019: Quellaveco (US$ 318 million, US$ 53 million and US$ 43 million)

Quebrada Blanca - Chile (US$ 250 million)

Talara Refinery (US$ 353 million)

MAPA - Arauco (US$ 112 million)

Elecnor - Colombia (US$ 101 million)

Mina Justa (US$ 85 million)

Minera Spence (US$ 70 million) 18 40 20 26 42 1 17 0 6 12 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 EBITDA from Operation EBITDA from Sold Assets On Jan17, we sold our 8.7% participation in Red Eagle, on Apr17, we sold our 51% participation in COGA and on Apr18, we sold our 87.59% interest in Stracon GyM. I N F R A S T R U C T U R E Main companies: Transportation Ferrovías GyM:Concessionaire of Line 1 of the Lima Metro Energy GMP:Oil production (Blocks I, III, IV, V), Gas Processing Plant and operation of ten fuel terminals in Peru Roads Norvial:Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway Survial:Concessionaire of 1st Tranche of the Interoceanic Highway Canchaque:Concessionaire of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway Water La Chira:Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a waste water treatment plant forLima Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Assets Concar:It operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions, in addition to the Lima Metro Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$) 600 60.0 121 400 75 437 40.0 46 29.8% 29.9% 200 28.6% 28.5% 31 20.0 371 304 210 0 0.0% 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 Revenues from Construction Revenues from Operation EBITDA Margin from operation 3 16 2 111 125 1 87 63 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 EBITDA from Operation EBITDA from Construction REAL ESTATE Viva GyM:Real estate development company Affordable Housing Projects under execution: Parque Comas, Parque de Huancayo, Parque Piura Future Housing Project: Chateau Nouvelle 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2019 Unitsdelivered 938 1,418 1,278 403 Unitssold 1,720 1,604 1,920 1,036 On Feb17 we sold our 50% stake in Cuartel San Martín project and 22.5% stake in Prinsur. On May18 we sold 420 ha of Almonte lands. 250 Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$) 60 200 40.5% 40 50 150 24.3% 93 20 100 149 14.5% 10.0% 122 0.0 50 94 - 20 -2 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 Revenues from Operation Revenues from Sold Assets EBITDA Margin from operation 56 68 50 36 14 2 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 EBITDA from Operation EBITDA from Sold Assets 2.Financial Results 8 FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019 REVENUES EBITDA EBITDA Margin (US$ MM) (US$ MM) (%) 319 17 5% 241 63 26% 202 10% 495 98 20% These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus. FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019 B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e REVENUES EBITDA EBITDA Margin (US$ MM) (US$ MM) (%) TRANSPORTATION 62 20 32% ENERGY E&P 48 Natural Gas 10 Distribution 21 15 2 30% 7 ROADS 49 15 31% CONCAR 46 3 6% WATER 1 0 - G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ( U S $ M M ) Revenues Net Income 217 173 1,228 46 8 1,015 981 3 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 513 495 -25 -9 -152 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 Revenues from Operation Revenues from Sold Assets EBITDA EBITDA Margin 135 68 154 166 153 7 101 73 -4 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 -150 EBITDA from Operation EBITDA from Sold Assets & GSP 2016 Revenues reflect US$ 290 MM from GSP project. 2016 EBITDA reflect impairment from GSP investment. 24.4% 19.1% 19.7% 12.8% 17.3% 13.9% 8.0% 3.7% 0.3% 1.7% 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2019 -2.1% -12.4% Net Margin Gross Margin EBITDA Margin FINANCIAL STRUCTURE DEBT (US$ thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2Q2019 Working Capital + Leasing 382,677 328,079 118,808 126,981 Project Finance 336,389 337,763 416,063 356,102 Financing associated to GSP 277,415 146,988 98,368 - Total financial debt 996,481 812,830 633,239 483,083 CHUBB Debt 52,500 15,640 - - Total 1,048,981 828,470 633,239 483,083 Debt/EBITDA Ratio 2017 2018 2Q2019 LTM Recurrent 2.62 2.90 1.27 Projects 2.99 2.96 2.67 Total 2.76 2.94 2.07 Debt by Currency - 2Q 2019 Chilean peso 4% US Dollars 19% Soles 77% Debt by Business Area - 2Q 2019 Norvial dividend monetization Engineering & 9% Construction Real Estate 17% 9% Infraestructure 65% 3. Backlog & Commercial Opportunities B A C K L O G ( U S $ M M ) Total Backlog + Recurrent Businesses By segments Real Estate 2,370 1,829 2,019 2,519 3% 3.00 Engineering & 2,500 Construction 48% 745 2,000 693 2.50 1,774 Infrastructure 1,678 585 761 49% 1,500 2.22 2.00 By type of contract (Only E&C) 1,244 1,257 1.93 Lump SUM 1,000 1.75 7% EPC 1.50 25% 500 1.48 0 1.00 2016 2017 2018 2Q19 Recurrent Businesses Backlog Unit Prices Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues Ratio 68% These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus. BACKLOG ( 2 Q 2 0 1 8 v s 2 Q 2 0 1 9 ) By type of client By end-market By country STRENGTHENING STRATEGY A w a r d e d P r o j e c t s v s . P i p e l i n e E & C + US$ 762 mm in Awarded Projects in 2019 and + US$ 1,816 mm under evaluation 1Awarded Projects 2Submitted Proposals US$ 762 mm Quellaveco Quebrada Blanca US$ 131 mm 3 Proposals in Preparation US$ 624 mm 4 Commercial Tracking US$ 1.19 bn S T R E N G T H E N I N G S T R AT E G Y P r o g r e s s S t at u s o f t h e P r o j e c t s 1 2 3 Norvial: Concessionaire of Red Vial 5(2ndcarriageway) Progress of works: 3.22% remaining to be executed (1.4% contract scope, 1.82% additional works)

January 2019: start of works. Estimated completion date: December 2019.

Opportunities for additional works: US$ 70 mm GyM Ferrovías: Concessionaire of Line 1 Metro of Lima(extension) Progress of extension works: 100% as of February 2019.

20 new trains received: All in operation

39 new cars to be attached; 29 cars in operation. October 2019: all cars in operation.

Potential project: Lurin extension GMP: Oil production, gas processing plant and fuel storage and delivery 2019 estimated investment in Oil Blocks: US$ 36 mm

Block IV: 3 rd year of exploration campaign. Block III: Production will start this year.

year of exploration campaign. Block III: Production will start this year. Terminals consortium (north & center): GMP participates since 1998. Contract extension is until 2035 4.Corporate Governance & Compliance Policies 18 Focus on 2019 Risks Focus on Ethics, 2018 Values & Compliance Focus on Corporate2017 Governance BOARD MEMBERS Augusto Baertl Ernesto Balarezo Pedro P. Errázuriz President Vicepresident (Independent) Director (Independent) Rafael Venegas Manuel del Río Alfonso de Orbegoso Director (Independent) Director (Independent) Director (Independent) Esteban Viton Christian Laub Roberto Abusada Director Director Director REINFORCEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Talent Committee Rafael Venegas (P) Ernesto Balarezo Pedro Pablo Errazuriz Esteban Viton Augusto Baertl (*) Board of Directors Audit and Process Committee Manuel Del Rio (P) Pedro Pablo Errazuriz Alfonso de Orbegoso Esteban Viton Not a formal member Strategy and Investment Committee Ernesto Balarezo (P) Augusto Baertl Rafael Venegas Christian Laub Esteban Viton (*) Risk and Compliance Committee Alfonso de Orbegoso (P) Manuel del Rio Augusto Baertl Christian Laub Ernesto Balarezo O p e r a t i o n a l C o m m i t t e e s Engineering & Infrastructure Real Estate Construction 1. Augusto Baertl Montori 1. Rafael Venegas Vidaurre 1. Ernesto Balarezo 2. Alfonso de Orbegoso 2. Manuel del Rio 2. Roberto Abusada 3. Christian Laub 3. Pedro Pablo Errazuriz 3. Esteban Viton Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO Antonio Cueto - COO Antonio Cueto - COO Antonio Cueto - COO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (E&C) Decision-Making Process Based on Comprehensive Risk Analysis 1 Comercial Profitability (Minimum Margin)

Cash Flow

Use of Credit Lines

Financial Structure

Exchange Risk Customer Compliance

Business Orientation

Project Size

Capacity and Experience

Partner Compliance

Critical Suppliers

Balanced Portfolio 4 Financial Aspects to evaluate 2 Technical in new projects •Technical Feasibility •Engineering Risks •Ability to execute •Meet the deadline •Capacity, Solvency and Experience of Suppliers •Penalties •Environmental/Security Risks •Performance Risk •Limits of Responsibility •Risk Analysis 3 Contractual •Legal Analysis Employee Subrogation

Insurance Study 5.Current Legal Situation 23 CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION Class Action The lawsuit against Graña y Montero in the US related to securities fraud, consolidated in a single lawsuit, with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd law firm appointed as legal counsel for the plaintiffs

In July 2018, a motion for the dismissal of the lawsuit was filed

The court will determine if a judicial process is required Preparatory Investigations IIRSA Sur (T2 y T3): Incorporation of G&M and GyM as responsible third parties in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty Construction of Section 1 and 2 of the Electric Train Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty. This event has no effect on operations. Companies of the"Club de la Construcción" Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty Notes: (1) Event not related to the Concessionaire CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION Law N° 30737: Category 2 Companies included in the scope of the law: Graña y Montero S.A.A., due to its participation in IIRSA road concession T2 and T3; and

GyM S.A. due to its participation in the electric train construction sections 1 and 2 and La Quinua road. Obligations according to the Law: Implementation and external audit of a compliance program

Continue cooperating with the Public Prosecutor's office

Suspension of transfers of funds abroad unless expressly authorized by the Ministry of Justice

Establishment of a trust to be transferred as a guarantee of potential obligations with the State (in process), 57.7% equity stake in GMI (engineering business unit), which value corresponds to ~US$ 28 mm (1) . Plea Agreement It is not possible to confirm or deny any information, as it is eventually part of a confidential process.

Any possible civil damage effect was incorporated in the audited 2018 FFSS through a provision of S/. 73.5 MM.

Graña y Montero's condition has not changed: we continue to collaborate with the justice system in all the investigations carried out by the authorities. Electric IIRSA La Train Sur Quinua Project Ownership (GyM) 33,0% 19,0% 46,0% Company GyM G&M GyM Total Guarantee trust - Law 16,6 7,4 3,0 (1) 27,0 30737 (US$ mm) Civil damages 14,1 31,7 3,1 48,9 (US$ mm) (1) (1) Estimated amount CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION South Peru Gas Pipeline (GSP) The total considerations in favor of the Company are for up to US$ 400 mm (indemnification rights) The assets in the balance sheet of the company reach US$ 242 mm "Graña y Montero informed that it will acquire 20% of equity stakein GSP concessionaire and 29% equity stakein the EPC Contractor responsible of the construction of GSP" El Comercio September 30th, 2015 "Declare that the termination of the Concession Contract occurred on January 24th, 2017, because the concessionaire was not able to achieve the financial closing" Supreme Decree February 15th, 2017 "GyMinitiated the direct negotiation procedure with the Peruvian Government to solve the controversy regarding pending payments pursuant the termination of the Concession Press Release December 21st, 2018 July 23rd, 2014 May 21st, 2015 March 2016 January 23th, 2017 December 4th, 2017 June 2019 The Peruvian The EPC Contractor GSP reached 35% Maximum date to Insolvency process of End of the direct Government signed the started the construction construction progress achieve the financial GSP Consortium started negotiation procedure Concession Contract for of the project with expectations to closing pursuant the through INDECOPI with the Peruvian the construction and finalize the development conditions of the Government. operation of GSP with a by 2018 Concession Contract consortium formed by Evaluating the initiation and of the international arbitrage. Key dates of the concession contract News affecting Graña y Montero 6. Group Strategy to 2021 27 "La empresa más confiable de LatAm" I N 2 0 1 5 Turnover / Revenues Commercial strategy: based on taking advantage of opportunities To be the company where all the engineers wanted to work A Group with 4 business units Certified and recognized in Corporate Governance Conservatives in the adoption of technologies 4 Corporate Values S t r a t e g i c s A x e s PROFITABILITY BALANCED PORTFOLIO TALENT ORGANIZATIONAL PERFORMANCE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DIGITAL CULTURE T O 2 0 2 1 Focus in Profitability Commercial strategy: based on key sectors To have a differentiated Talent in the industry A Corporation with 3 operating companies With a Government System focused on risks and compliance. With specific roles and responsibilities. Digitalized Processes 6 Corporate Values 7.Appendix 29 Why Graña y Montero? The Best Track Record in Engineering & Construction in Peru +50 21 m i n i n g concentrator p r o j e c t s plants 19 h y d r o e l e c t r i c p l a n t s 21 t ra n s m i s s i o n l i n e s 17 t h e r m a l p o w e r s t a t i o n s 8 +1,500 +100 16 2 Km of tunnels, dams km of gas and ramps and hotels cities oil pipelines galleries Taking Advantage of our Regional Expertise and Technical Capacity Technical Expertise and Reliability 1 • 85 years participating in the main engineering works and in the • most important sectors of the economy 98% of projects delivered before due date Long-term Relationships with Clients and 2 Significant Access to Opportunities • Outstanding performance in E&C brings loyalty from clients and potential future business Great skill to win recurring contracts Capacity to Attract the Best Talent 3 •2,408 highly trained engineers •Talent development, long term career plan and important benefits High Operating Standards and Corporate 4 Governance • Operations meet the highest international standards • Culture of integrity strengthened throughout the Company, with committees led by highly reputable independent members P e r m a n e n t O p e r a t i o n s i n C o l o m b i a , C h i l e & P e r ú E x p e r i e n c e i n 1 2 c o u n t r i e s FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited) REVENUES EBITDA EBITDA Margin (US$ MM) (US$ MM) (%) 580 13 2% 557 141 25% 186 81 44% 1,154 221 19% These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus. FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited) B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e REVENUES EBITDA EBITDA Margin (US$ MM) (US$ MM) (%) TRANSPORTATION 173 52 30% ENERGY E&P Natural Gas Distribution 97 21 41 32 7 32% 13 ROADS 83 30 36% CONCAR 134 6 4% WATER 1 0 - G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices RESULTS BY BUSINESS AREA 2Q 2019 ( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s ) Income Statement Revenues GROSS PROFIT Administrative expenses Other income and expenses, net OPERATIONAL INCOME Financial (expense) income, net Participation in Associates Exchange rate difference Engineering & Infrastructure Real Estate Construction GYM GMI GMP NORVIAL SURVIAL CONCAR CANCHAQUE GYM LA CHIRA VIVA GyM FERROVIAS 258,436 60,864 83,350 42,564 4,855 45,768 2,044 61,689 541 20,006 24,888 6,476 17,553 8,854 (57) 4,557 590 11,386 119 2,700 (16,865) (3,498) (3,745) (840) (455) (3,015) (275) (2,224) (79) (3,346) 1,592 (7) 69 9 - 9 (1) (0) - (44) 9,616 2,971 13,876 8,022 (512) 1,552 314 9,161 41 (690) (6,490) (192) (1,412) (3,574) 57 46 11 3,859 99 (1,535) (1,235) - 326 - - - - - - - (3,579) (137) (137) (23) (209) (35) (72) (1,563) (2) (595) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX (1,689) 2,642 12,653 4,425 (663) 1,563 252 11,457 137 (2,819) Income tax (3,049) (1,017) (3,661) (1,261) 197 (920) (82) (3,321) (78) 561 Non-controlling interest 83 (173) (785) (1,044) 0 12 (0) (2,034) - 523 NET INCOME (4,655) 1,452 8,207 2,120 (466) 656 170 6,102 60 (1,735) EBITDA 13,467 3,405 25,346 15,049 (488) 2,816 319 9,204 44 227 ADJUSTED EBITDA 19,945 1,993 BACKLOG 2Q 2019 ( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s ) Company Initial Backlog Executed Backlog New Requests Backlog Total Annual Backlog TOTAL 1Q - 2019 2Q -2019 2019 2020 2021+ GyM 599,834 186,686 308,550 309,705 -1,156 721,698 274,517 377,186 69,996 VIAL Y VIVES-DSD 67,149 40,303 364,852 259,353 105,499 391,698 113,122 229,562 49,013 MORELCO 87,326 36,782 7,370 9,795 -2,425 57,914 45,724 9,461 2,729 GMI 28,286 2,774 85,781 41,461 44,320 111,293 71,686 38,855 751 ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 782,594 266,596 766,604 620,326 146,278 1,282,603 505,049 655,064 122,490 SURVIAL 26,402 4,855 4,616 2,074 2,542 26,162 4,579 8,501 13,082 CANCHAQUE 8,111 2,044 1,808 343 1,464 7,874 1,323 2,608 3,944 LA CHIRA 3,377 542 432 122 310 3,268 531 1,068 1,669 GYM FERROVIAS 292,507 51,568 66,767 38,506 28,262 307,706 49,304 103,361 155,041 CONCAR 190,422 39,987 56,742 43,803 12,939 207,177 39,006 68,603 99,568 INFRASTRUCTURE 520,819 98,996 130,364 84,848 45,517 552,188 94,742 184,141 273,305 VIVA GYM 57,877 20,053 37,515 28,071 9,444 68,427 61,180 7,248 0 REAL ESTATE 57,877 20,053 37,515 28,071 9,444 68,427 61,180 7,248 0 Eliminations -104,133 -12,667 -37,927 -46,425 8,497 -129,393 -23,926 -42,649 -62,818 TOTAL 1,257,158 372,977 896,556 686,820 209,736 1,773,825 637,044 803,804 332,977 Recurrent Businesses Company Initial Executed Backlog New Requests Total Annual TOTAL 1Q - 2019 2Q -2019 2019 2020 2021+ GMP 616,216 83,344 75,957 34,597 41,360 608,829 77,897 194,894 336,038 NORVIAL 174,127 40,019 30,375 9,508 20,868 164,484 33,529 49,773 81,181 Eliminations -28,914 -67,972 -67,274 -16,312 -50,962 -28,216 -2,058 -10,463 -15,694 TOTAL 761,430 55,391 39,059 27,793 11,266 745,097 109,368 234,204 401,525 TOTAL 2,018,587 428,368 935,615 714,613 221,002 2,518,923 746,413 1,038,008 734,502 Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues (12 months) 2.22 W O R K F O R C E Workforce 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2019 Employees 5,797 5,835 6,826 6,029 Manual Laborers (1) 5,644 7,536 4,279 6,464 Joint Operations Employees (2) 1,487 1,399 1,761 2,375 Subcontracted (3) 3,356 4,103 2,623 2,324 Total 16,284 18,873 15,489 17,192 These figures do not reflect information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus. 2016 2017 2018 2Q 2019 Employees Manual Laborers (1) Joint Operations Employees (2) Subcontracted (3) (1)The number of manual laborers, who form part of our network varies in relation to the number and size of projects we have in process at any particular time. (2)Includes engineers, professionals, technical specialists and manual laborers employed by our joint operations. (3)Occasionally, we employ subcontractors for particular aspects of our projects, such as carpenters, specialists in elevator installation and specialists in glassworks. We are not dependent upon any particular subcontractor or group of subcontractors. C O R P O R AT E S T R U C T U R E 89.41% 75.00% 67.00% ² 98.24% 95.00% 50.45% 94.49% 99.81% 70.00% 67.00% ¹ 99.99% 99.96% 50.00% In June 2018, Graña y Montero transferred economic rights over 48.8% of the share capital of Norvial S.A. The company continues to possess voting rights over Norvial .S.A. 36.10% of the share capital in Viva GyM is held by our subsidiary GyM. D I S C L A I M E R THIS PRESENTATION IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS DELIVERED ONLY TO CERTAIN RECIPIENTS. THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED (IN PART OR IN WHOLE), DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE COMPANY (AS DEFINED IN THE FOLLOWING PARAGRAPH). IN ADDITION TO OUR PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT, THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO, OR USED BY, ANY PERSON OR ENTITY IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH USE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. BY ACCESSING THIS PRESENTATION, YOU AGREE AND ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPLYING BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN. This presentation has been prepared by Graña y Montero S.A.A. (the "Company"). The information contained herein is not directed at, nor is it intended to be directed at, or used by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or has a permanent establishment in, or is located in, any state or jurisdiction where such distribution or use may be contrary to laws or regulations or may require for such purpose your registration or authorization within such state or jurisdiction. This presentation may not be used for the purchase of common shares of the Company, except for those issued in the manner described herein and on the terms herein. The information in this presentation is summarized and does not necessarily contain complete information about the matters it describes. In addition, this presentation does not and should not be treated as investment advice. No representation, representation or warranty, whether express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or veracity of the information contained in this presentation. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and the Company has no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The Company and its affiliates, agents, directors and employees assume no responsibility for any loss or damage of any kind arising from the use of all or part of this presentation. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Contact: Mónica Miloslavich Corporate CFO 213 6565 mmiloslavich@gym.com.pe Paola Pastor Aragón Head of Investor Relations 213 6573 paola.pastor@gym.com.pe relacion.inversionistas@gym.com.pe www.granaymontero.com.pe Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 20:01:03 UTC