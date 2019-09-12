Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Graña y Montero SAA : Corporate Presentation – 2Q 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

S e p t e m b e r 2 0 1 9

1. Overview of Graña y Montero

  • LargestEngineering & Construction company in Peru measured by revenues
  • More than 85 yearsof recognized operational excellence and significant international experience
  • Revenues ofUS$ 1,133 MMand EBITDA of US$ 238 MMas of LTM 2Q 2019
  • Backlog and recurrent business ofUS$ 2,519 MMas of 2Q 2O19 - 2.22x revenues
  • 2,408 engineersand over 17,000 employees
  • Only Engineering and Construction company in Latin America listed inNYSE
    (sinceJuly 2013)

Shareholders - August 2019

21.56%

34.75%

19.14%

4.61%

9.94% 10%

AFP's

Original Family

Pacifico Corp S.A.

Megeve

Aberdeen

Others

ADSs represent 26.51% of the total share capital

OUR BUSINESS SEGMENTS

89.41%75.00%

98.24%

TRANSPORTATION

95.00%

REAL ESTATE

DEVELOPMENT

94.49%

99.81%

ENERGY

70.00%

ROADS

67.00% ¹

99.99%

WATER

67.00% ²

.45%

99.96%

E N G I N E E R I N G & CONSTRUCTION

Main companies:

  • GyM:Construction company, founded in 1933, comprised of three divisions: electromechanic construction, civil construction and building construction.
  • GMI:Engineering consulting firm since 1984 consisting in two different divisions: Supervision & Engineering and Geomatics.
  • Vial y Vives- DSD:E&C company formed from a merger between two Chilean companies, Vial y Vives and DSD Construcciones y Montajes.
  • Morelco: Colombian company acquired in 2014, specialized in electromechanical assemblies, civil works, and services for the oil and gas industry as well as energy industry.

Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)

1,000

15.0

800

26

600

78

10.0

400

874

6.1%

5.3%

692

503

5.0%

200

319

0.6%

-

2.4%

0.0%

100

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

Revenues from Sold Assets

Revenues from Operation

80

EBITDA Margin from operation

60

New contracts 2018 and 2S 2019:

  • Quellaveco (US$ 318 million, US$ 53 million and US$ 43 million)
  • Quebrada Blanca - Chile (US$ 250 million)
  • Talara Refinery (US$ 353 million)
  • MAPA - Arauco (US$ 112 million)
  • Elecnor - Colombia (US$ 101 million)
  • Mina Justa (US$ 85 million)
  • Minera Spence (US$ 70 million)

18

40

20

26

42

1

17

0

6

12

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

EBITDA from Operation

EBITDA from Sold Assets

  • On Jan17, we sold our 8.7% participation in Red Eagle, on Apr17, we sold our 51% participation in COGA and on Apr18, we sold our 87.59% interest in Stracon GyM.

I N F R A S T R U C T U R E

Main companies:

  • Transportation

Ferrovías GyM:Concessionaire of Line 1 of the Lima Metro

  • Energy

GMP:Oil production (Blocks I, III, IV, V), Gas Processing Plant and operation of ten fuel terminals in Peru

  • Roads

Norvial:Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway

Survial:Concessionaire of 1st Tranche of the Interoceanic Highway

Canchaque:Concessionaire of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway

  • Water

La Chira:Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a waste water

treatment plant forLima

  • Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Assets

Concar:It operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions, in

addition to the Lima Metro

Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)

600

60.0

121

400

75

437

40.0

46

29.8%

29.9%

200

28.6%

28.5%

31

20.0

371

304

210

0

0.0%

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

Revenues from Construction

Revenues from Operation

EBITDA Margin from operation

3

16

2

111

125

1

87

63

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

EBITDA from Operation

EBITDA from Construction

REAL ESTATE

Viva GyM:Real estate development company

Affordable Housing Projects under execution:

Parque Comas, Parque de Huancayo, Parque Piura

Future Housing Project:

Chateau Nouvelle

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2019

Unitsdelivered

938

1,418

1,278

403

Unitssold

1,720

1,604

1,920

1,036

  • On Feb17 we sold our 50% stake in Cuartel San Martín project and 22.5% stake in Prinsur. On May18 we sold 420 ha of Almonte lands.

250

Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)

60

200

40.5%

40

50

150

24.3%

93

20

100

149

14.5%

10.0%

122

0.0

50

94

-

20

-2

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

Revenues from Operation

Revenues from Sold Assets

EBITDA Margin from operation

56

68

50

36

14

2

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

EBITDA from Operation

EBITDA from Sold Assets

2.Financial Results

8

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(US$ MM)

(US$ MM)

(%)

319 17 5%

241 63 26%

202 10%

495 98 20%

These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019

B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(US$ MM)

(US$ MM)

(%)

TRANSPORTATION

62

20

32%

ENERGY

E&P

48

Natural Gas

10

Distribution

21

15

2

30%

7

ROADS

49

15

31%

CONCAR

46

3

6%

WATER

1

0

-

G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment

Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices

Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

( U S $ M M )

Revenues

Net Income

217

173

1,228

46

8

1,015

981

3

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2018

2Q 2019

513

495

-25

-9

-152

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2018

2Q 2019

Revenues from Operation

Revenues from Sold Assets

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

135

68

154

166

153

7

101

73

-4

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2018

2Q 2019

-150

EBITDA from Operation

EBITDA from Sold Assets & GSP

  1. 2016 Revenues reflect US$ 290 MM from GSP project.
  2. 2016 EBITDA reflect impairment from GSP investment.

24.4%

19.1%

19.7%

12.8%

17.3%

13.9%

8.0%

3.7%

0.3%

1.7%

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2019

-2.1%

-12.4%

Net Margin

Gross Margin

EBITDA Margin

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

DEBT (US$ thousands)

2016

2017

2018

2Q2019

Working Capital + Leasing

382,677

328,079

118,808

126,981

Project Finance

336,389

337,763

416,063

356,102

Financing associated to GSP

277,415

146,988

98,368

-

Total financial debt

996,481

812,830

633,239

483,083

CHUBB Debt

52,500

15,640

-

-

Total

1,048,981

828,470

633,239

483,083

Debt/EBITDA Ratio

2017

2018

2Q2019 LTM

Recurrent

2.62

2.90

1.27

Projects

2.99

2.96

2.67

Total

2.76

2.94

2.07

Debt by Currency - 2Q 2019

Chilean

peso

4%

US Dollars

19%

Soles 77%

Debt by Business Area - 2Q 2019

Norvial dividend

monetization

Engineering &

9%

Construction

Real Estate

17%

9%

Infraestructure

65%

3. Backlog & Commercial Opportunities

B A C K L O G

( U S $ M M )

Total Backlog + Recurrent Businesses

By segments

Real Estate

2,370

1,829

2,019

2,519

3%

3.00

Engineering &

2,500

Construction

48%

745

2,000

693

2.50

1,774

Infrastructure

1,678

585

761

49%

1,500

2.22

2.00

By type of contract (Only E&C)

1,244

1,257

1.93

Lump SUM

1,000

1.75

7%

EPC

1.50

25%

500

1.48

0

1.00

2016

2017

2018

2Q19

Recurrent Businesses

Backlog

Unit Prices

Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues Ratio

68%

These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.

BACKLOG

( 2 Q 2 0 1 8 v s 2 Q 2 0 1 9 )

By type of client

By end-market

By country

STRENGTHENING STRATEGY

A w a r d e d P r o j e c t s v s . P i p e l i n e E & C

+ US$ 762 mm in Awarded Projects in 2019 and + US$ 1,816 mm under evaluation

1Awarded

Projects

2Submitted

Proposals

US$

762 mm

Quellaveco

Quebrada

Blanca

US$

131 mm

3

Proposals in Preparation

US$

624 mm

4

Commercial Tracking

US$

1.19 bn

S T R E N G T H E N I N G S T R AT E G Y

P r o g r e s s S t at u s o f t h e P r o j e c t s

1

2

3

Norvial: Concessionaire of Red Vial 5(2ndcarriageway)

  • Progress of works: 3.22% remaining to be executed (1.4% contract scope, 1.82% additional works)
  • January 2019: start of works. Estimated completion date: December 2019.
  • Opportunities for additional works: US$ 70 mm

GyM Ferrovías: Concessionaire of Line 1 Metro of Lima(extension)

  • Progress of extension works: 100% as of February 2019.
  • 20 new trains received: All in operation
  • 39 new cars to be attached; 29 cars in operation. October 2019: all cars in operation.
  • Potential project: Lurin extension

GMP: Oil production, gas processing plant and fuel storage and delivery

  • 2019 estimated investment in Oil Blocks: US$ 36 mm
  • Block IV: 3rdyear of exploration campaign. Block III: Production will start this year.
  • Terminals consortium (north & center): GMP participates since 1998. Contract extension is until 2035

4.Corporate Governance & Compliance Policies

18

Focus on

2019

Risks

Focus on Ethics,

2018

Values & Compliance

Focus on

Corporate2017

Governance

BOARD MEMBERS

Augusto Baertl

Ernesto Balarezo

Pedro P. Errázuriz

President

Vicepresident (Independent)

Director (Independent)

Rafael Venegas

Manuel del Río

Alfonso de Orbegoso

Director (Independent)

Director (Independent)

Director (Independent)

Esteban Viton

Christian Laub

Roberto Abusada

Director

Director

Director

REINFORCEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Talent Committee

  1. Rafael Venegas (P)
  2. Ernesto Balarezo
  3. Pedro Pablo Errazuriz
  4. Esteban Viton
  • Augusto Baertl (*)

Board of Directors

Audit and Process Committee

  1. Manuel Del Rio (P)
  2. Pedro Pablo Errazuriz
  3. Alfonso de Orbegoso
  4. Esteban Viton
  1. Not a formal member

Strategy and Investment

Committee

  1. Ernesto Balarezo (P)
  2. Augusto Baertl
  3. Rafael Venegas
  4. Christian Laub
  • Esteban Viton (*)

Risk and Compliance Committee

  1. Alfonso de Orbegoso (P)
  2. Manuel del Rio
  3. Augusto Baertl
  4. Christian Laub
  5. Ernesto Balarezo

O p e r a t i o n a l C o m m i t t e e s

Engineering &

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Construction

1.

Augusto Baertl Montori

1.

Rafael Venegas Vidaurre

1.

Ernesto Balarezo

2.

Alfonso de Orbegoso

2.

Manuel del Rio

2.

Roberto Abusada

3.

Christian Laub

3.

Pedro Pablo Errazuriz

3.

Esteban Viton

Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO

Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO

Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO

Antonio Cueto - COO

Antonio Cueto - COO

Antonio Cueto - COO

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (E&C)

Decision-Making Process Based on Comprehensive Risk Analysis

1 Comercial

  • Profitability (Minimum Margin)
  • Cash Flow
  • Use of Credit Lines
  • Financial Structure
  • Exchange Risk
  • Customer Compliance
  • Business Orientation
  • Project Size
  • Capacity and Experience
  • Partner Compliance
  • Critical Suppliers
  • Balanced Portfolio

4

Financial

Aspects to evaluate

2

Technical

in new projects

Technical Feasibility

Engineering Risks

Ability to execute

Meet the deadline

Capacity, Solvency and Experience of

Suppliers

Penalties

Environmental/Security Risks

Performance Risk

Limits of Responsibility

Risk Analysis

3

Contractual

Legal Analysis

  • Employee Subrogation
  • Insurance Study

5.Current Legal Situation

23

CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION

Class Action

  • The lawsuit against Graña y Montero in the US related to securities fraud, consolidated in a single lawsuit, with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd law firm appointed as legal counsel for the plaintiffs
  • In July 2018, a motion for the dismissal of the lawsuit was filed
  • The court will determine if a judicial process is required

Preparatory Investigations

IIRSA Sur (T2 y T3):

  • Incorporation of G&M and GyM as responsible third parties in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty

Construction of Section 1 and 2 of the Electric Train

  • Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty. This event has no effect on operations.

Companies of the"Club de la Construcción"

  • Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty

Notes: (1) Event not related to the Concessionaire

CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION

Law N° 30737: Category 2

Companies included in the scope of the law:

  • Graña y Montero S.A.A., due to its participation in IIRSA road concession T2 and T3; and
  • GyM S.A. due to its participation in the electric train construction sections 1 and 2 and La Quinua road.

Obligations according to the Law:

  • Implementation and external audit of a compliance program
  • Continue cooperating with the Public Prosecutor's office
  • Suspension of transfers of funds abroad unless expressly authorized by the Ministry of Justice
  • Establishment of a trust to be transferred as a guarantee of potential obligations with the State (in process), 57.7% equity stake in GMI (engineering business unit), which value corresponds to ~US$ 28 mm(1).

Plea Agreement

  • It is not possible to confirm or deny any information, as it is eventually part of a confidential process.
  • Any possible civil damage effect was incorporated in the audited 2018 FFSS through a provision of S/. 73.5 MM.
  • Graña y Montero's condition has not changed: we continue to collaborate with the justice system in all the investigations carried out by the authorities.

Electric

IIRSA

La

Train

Sur

Quinua

Project

  • Ownership (GyM)33,0% 19,0% 46,0%

Company

GyM

G&M

GyM

Total

Guarantee trust - Law

16,6

7,4

3,0 (1)

27,0

30737 (US$ mm)

Civil damages

14,1

31,7

3,1

48,9

(US$ mm) (1)

(1) Estimated amount

CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION

South Peru Gas Pipeline (GSP)

The total considerations in favor of the Company are for up to US$ 400 mm (indemnification rights)

The assets in the balance sheet of the company reach US$ 242 mm

"Graña y Montero informed that it will acquire 20% of equity stakein GSP concessionaire and 29% equity stakein the EPC Contractor responsible of the construction of

GSP"

El Comercio

September 30th, 2015

"Declare that the termination of the Concession Contract occurred on January 24th, 2017, because the concessionaire was not able to achieve the financial closing"

Supreme Decree

February 15th, 2017

"GyMinitiated the direct negotiation procedure with the Peruvian Government to solve the

controversy regarding pending

payments pursuant the termination of the Concession

Press Release

December 21st, 2018

July 23rd, 2014

May 21st, 2015

March 2016

January 23th, 2017

December 4th, 2017

June

2019

The Peruvian

The EPC Contractor

GSP reached 35%

Maximum date to

Insolvency process of

End of the direct

Government signed the

started the construction

construction progress

achieve the financial

GSP Consortium started

negotiation procedure

Concession Contract for

of the project

with expectations to

closing pursuant the

through INDECOPI

with the Peruvian

the construction and

finalize the development

conditions of the

Government.

operation of GSP with a

by 2018

Concession Contract

consortium formed by

Evaluating the initiation

and

of the international

arbitrage.

Key dates of the concession contract

News affecting Graña y Montero

6. Group Strategy to 2021

27

"La empresa más confiable de LatAm"

I N 2 0 1 5

Turnover / Revenues

Commercial strategy: based on taking advantage of opportunities

To be the company where all the engineers wanted to work

A Group with 4 business units

Certified and recognized in Corporate Governance

Conservatives in the adoption of technologies

4 Corporate Values

S t r a t e g i c s A x e s

PROFITABILITY

BALANCED PORTFOLIO

TALENT

ORGANIZATIONAL

PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

DIGITAL

CULTURE

T O 2 0 2 1

Focus in Profitability

Commercial strategy: based on key sectors

To have a differentiated Talent in the industry

A Corporation with 3 operating companies

With a Government System focused on risks and compliance. With specific roles and responsibilities.

Digitalized Processes

6 Corporate Values

7.Appendix

29

Why Graña y Montero?

The Best Track Record in Engineering & Construction in Peru

+50

21

m i n i n g

concentrator

p r o j e c t s

plants

19

h y d r o e l e c t r i c p l a n t s

21

t ra n s m i s s i o n l i n e s

17

t h e r m a l p o w e r s t a t i o n s

8

+1,500

+100

16

2

Km of tunnels,

dams

km of gas and

ramps and

hotels

cities

oil pipelines

galleries

Taking Advantage of our Regional Expertise and Technical Capacity

Technical Expertise and Reliability

1

85 years participating in the main engineering works and in the

most important sectors of the economy

98% of projects delivered before due date

Long-term Relationships with Clients and

2

Significant Access to Opportunities

Outstanding performance in E&C brings loyalty from clients and

potential future business

  • Great skill to win recurring contracts

Capacity to Attract the Best Talent

3

2,408 highly trained engineers

Talent development, long term career plan and important

benefits

High Operating Standards and Corporate

4

Governance

Operations meet the highest international standards

Culture of integrity strengthened throughout the Company, with

committees led by highly reputable independent members

P e r m a n e n t O p e r a t i o n s i n C o l o m b i a , C h i l e &

P e r ú

E x p e r i e n c e i n 1 2 c o u n t r i e s

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited)

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(US$ MM)

(US$ MM)

(%)

580 13 2%

557 141 25%

186 81 44%

1,154 221 19%

These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited)

B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(US$ MM)

(US$ MM)

(%)

TRANSPORTATION

173

52

30%

ENERGY

E&P

Natural Gas

Distribution

97

21

41

32

7

32%

13

ROADS

83

30 36%

CONCAR

134

6

4%

WATER

1

0

-

G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment

Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments

Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices

RESULTS BY BUSINESS AREA 2Q 2019

( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s )

Income Statement

Revenues

GROSS PROFIT

Administrative expenses

Other income and expenses, net

OPERATIONAL INCOME

Financial (expense) income, net Participation in Associates Exchange rate difference

Engineering &

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Construction

GYM

GMI

GMP

NORVIAL SURVIAL

CONCAR

CANCHAQUE

GYM

LA CHIRA

VIVA GyM

FERROVIAS

258,436

60,864

83,350

42,564

4,855

45,768

2,044

61,689

541

20,006

24,888

6,476

17,553

8,854

(57)

4,557

590

11,386

119

2,700

(16,865)

(3,498)

(3,745)

(840)

(455)

(3,015)

(275)

(2,224)

(79)

(3,346)

1,592

(7)

69

9

-

9

(1)

(0)

-

(44)

9,616

2,971

13,876

8,022

(512)

1,552

314

9,161

41

(690)

(6,490)

(192)

(1,412)

(3,574)

57

46

11

3,859

99

(1,535)

(1,235)

-

326

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,579)

(137)

(137)

(23)

(209)

(35)

(72)

(1,563)

(2)

(595)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

(1,689)

2,642

12,653

4,425

(663)

1,563

252

11,457

137

(2,819)

Income tax

(3,049)

(1,017)

(3,661)

(1,261)

197

(920)

(82)

(3,321)

(78)

561

Non-controlling interest

83

(173)

(785)

(1,044)

0

12

(0)

(2,034)

-

523

NET INCOME

(4,655)

1,452

8,207

2,120

(466)

656

170

6,102

60

(1,735)

EBITDA

13,467

3,405

25,346

15,049

(488)

2,816

319

9,204

44

227

ADJUSTED EBITDA

19,945

1,993

BACKLOG 2Q 2019

( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s )

Company

Initial Backlog

Executed Backlog

New Requests

Backlog Total

Annual Backlog

TOTAL

1Q - 2019

2Q -2019

2019

2020

2021+

GyM

599,834

186,686

308,550

309,705

-1,156

721,698

274,517

377,186

69,996

VIAL Y VIVES-DSD

67,149

40,303

364,852

259,353

105,499

391,698

113,122

229,562

49,013

MORELCO

87,326

36,782

7,370

9,795

-2,425

57,914

45,724

9,461

2,729

GMI

28,286

2,774

85,781

41,461

44,320

111,293

71,686

38,855

751

ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

782,594

266,596

766,604

620,326

146,278

1,282,603

505,049

655,064

122,490

SURVIAL

26,402

4,855

4,616

2,074

2,542

26,162

4,579

8,501

13,082

CANCHAQUE

8,111

2,044

1,808

343

1,464

7,874

1,323

2,608

3,944

LA CHIRA

3,377

542

432

122

310

3,268

531

1,068

1,669

GYM FERROVIAS

292,507

51,568

66,767

38,506

28,262

307,706

49,304

103,361

155,041

CONCAR

190,422

39,987

56,742

43,803

12,939

207,177

39,006

68,603

99,568

INFRASTRUCTURE

520,819

98,996

130,364

84,848

45,517

552,188

94,742

184,141

273,305

VIVA GYM

57,877

20,053

37,515

28,071

9,444

68,427

61,180

7,248

0

REAL ESTATE

57,877

20,053

37,515

28,071

9,444

68,427

61,180

7,248

0

Eliminations

-104,133

-12,667

-37,927

-46,425

8,497

-129,393

-23,926

-42,649

-62,818

TOTAL

1,257,158

372,977

896,556

686,820

209,736

1,773,825

637,044

803,804

332,977

Recurrent Businesses

Company

Initial

Executed Backlog

New Requests

Total

Annual

TOTAL

1Q - 2019

2Q -2019

2019

2020

2021+

GMP

616,216

83,344

75,957

34,597

41,360

608,829

77,897

194,894

336,038

NORVIAL

174,127

40,019

30,375

9,508

20,868

164,484

33,529

49,773

81,181

Eliminations

-28,914

-67,972

-67,274

-16,312

-50,962

-28,216

-2,058

-10,463

-15,694

TOTAL

761,430

55,391

39,059

27,793

11,266

745,097

109,368

234,204

401,525

TOTAL

2,018,587

428,368

935,615

714,613

221,002

2,518,923

746,413

1,038,008

734,502

Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues (12 months)

2.22

W O R K F O R C E

Workforce

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2019

Employees

5,797

5,835

6,826

6,029

Manual Laborers (1)

5,644

7,536

4,279

6,464

Joint Operations Employees (2)

1,487

1,399

1,761

2,375

Subcontracted (3)

3,356

4,103

2,623

2,324

Total

16,284

18,873

15,489

17,192

These figures do not reflect information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.

2016

2017

2018

2Q 2019

Employees

Manual Laborers (1)

Joint Operations Employees (2)

Subcontracted (3)

(1)The number of manual laborers, who form part of our network varies in relation to the number and size of projects we have in process at any particular time.

(2)Includes engineers, professionals, technical specialists and manual laborers employed by our joint operations.

(3)Occasionally, we employ subcontractors for particular aspects of our projects, such as carpenters, specialists in elevator installation and specialists in

glassworks. We are not dependent upon any particular subcontractor or group of subcontractors.

C O R P O R AT E S T R U C T U R E

89.41%

75.00%

67.00% ²

98.24%

95.00%

50.45%

94.49%

99.81%

70.00%

67.00% ¹

99.99%

99.96%

50.00%

  1. In June 2018, Graña y Montero transferred economic rights over 48.8% of the share capital of Norvial S.A. The company continues to possess voting rights over Norvial .S.A.
  2. 36.10% of the share capital in Viva GyM is held by our subsidiary GyM.

D I S C L A I M E R

THIS PRESENTATION IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS DELIVERED ONLY TO CERTAIN RECIPIENTS. THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED (IN PART OR IN WHOLE), DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE COMPANY (AS DEFINED IN THE FOLLOWING PARAGRAPH). IN ADDITION TO OUR PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT, THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO, OR USED BY, ANY PERSON OR ENTITY IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH USE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. BY ACCESSING THIS PRESENTATION, YOU AGREE AND ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPLYING BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN.

This presentation has been prepared by Graña y Montero S.A.A. (the "Company"). The information contained herein is not directed at, nor is it intended to be directed at, or used by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or has a permanent establishment in, or is located in, any state or jurisdiction where such distribution or use may be contrary to laws or regulations or may require for such purpose your registration or authorization within such state or jurisdiction. This presentation may not be used for the purchase of common shares of the Company, except for those issued in the manner described herein and on the terms herein.

The information in this presentation is summarized and does not necessarily contain complete information about the matters it describes. In addition, this presentation does not and should not be treated as investment advice. No representation, representation or warranty, whether express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or veracity of the information contained in this presentation. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and the Company has no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The Company and its affiliates, agents, directors and employees assume no responsibility for any loss or damage of any kind arising from the use of all or part of this presentation.

Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact:

Mónica Miloslavich

Corporate CFO

  1. 213 6565mmiloslavich@gym.com.pe

Paola Pastor Aragón

Head of Investor Relations

  1. 213 6573paola.pastor@gym.com.pe relacion.inversionistas@gym.com.pe

www.granaymontero.com.pe

Disclaimer

Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 20:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala For Children Ages 6-11 With Severe Eosinophilic Asthma
DJ
04:27pTRANSLATE BIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Impairments, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pBROADCOM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pContango Oil and Gas Company Announces
PU
04:26pOil prices fall 1% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
04:26pCLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pDanny Wuerffel Hosts 9th Annual Desire Cup “Rivalry for a Cause” at Florida-Georgia Football Game Weekend Benefiting Desire Street Ministries
GL
04:26pMEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:25pDESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : . Provides Update on Share Consolidation and Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
04:25pBROADCOM : misses quarterly revenue estimates, maintains full-year forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group