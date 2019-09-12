|
Graña y Montero SAA : Corporate Presentation – 2Q 2019
09/12/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
S e p t e m b e r 2 0 1 9
1. Overview of Graña y Montero
-
LargestEngineering & Construction company in Peru measured by revenues
-
More than 85 yearsof recognized operational excellence and significant international experience
-
Revenues ofUS$ 1,133 MMand EBITDA of US$ 238 MMas of LTM 2Q 2019
-
Backlog and recurrent business ofUS$ 2,519 MMas of 2Q 2O19 - 2.22x revenues
-
2,408 engineersand over 17,000 employees
-
Only Engineering and Construction company in Latin America listed inNYSE
(sinceJuly 2013)
Shareholders - August 2019
21.56%
34.75%
19.14%
4.61%
9.94% 10%
|
AFP's
|
Original Family
|
Pacifico Corp S.A.
|
Megeve
|
Aberdeen
|
Others
ADSs represent 26.51% of the total share capital
OUR BUSINESS SEGMENTS
89.41%75.00%
|
98.24%
|
TRANSPORTATION
|
95.00%
|
REAL ESTATE
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.49%
|
|
|
99.81%
|
|
ENERGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.00%
|
ROADS
|
67.00% ¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.99%
|
|
WATER
|
|
|
|
|
E N G I N E E R I N G & CONSTRUCTION
Main companies:
-
GyM:Construction company, founded in 1933, comprised of three divisions: electromechanic construction, civil construction and building construction.
-
GMI:Engineering consulting firm since 1984 consisting in two different divisions: Supervision & Engineering and Geomatics.
-
Vial y Vives- DSD:E&C company formed from a merger between two Chilean companies, Vial y Vives and DSD Construcciones y Montajes.
-
Morelco: Colombian company acquired in 2014, specialized in electromechanical assemblies, civil works, and services for the oil and gas industry as well as energy industry.
Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
874
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
692
|
503
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Sold Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin from operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New contracts 2018 and 2S 2019:
-
Quellaveco (US$ 318 million, US$ 53 million and US$ 43 million)
-
Quebrada Blanca - Chile (US$ 250 million)
-
Talara Refinery (US$ 353 million)
-
MAPA - Arauco (US$ 112 million)
-
Elecnor - Colombia (US$ 101 million)
-
Mina Justa (US$ 85 million)
-
Minera Spence (US$ 70 million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
26
|
42
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
0
|
6
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from Operation
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from Sold Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
On Jan17, we sold our 8.7% participation in Red Eagle, on Apr17, we sold our 51% participation in COGA and on Apr18, we sold our 87.59% interest in Stracon GyM.
I N F R A S T R U C T U R E
Main companies:
Ferrovías GyM:Concessionaire of Line 1 of the Lima Metro
GMP:Oil production (Blocks I, III, IV, V), Gas Processing Plant and operation of ten fuel terminals in Peru
Norvial:Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway
Survial:Concessionaire of 1st Tranche of the Interoceanic Highway
Canchaque:Concessionaire of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway
La Chira:Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a waste water
treatment plant forLima
-
Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Assets
Concar:It operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions, in
addition to the Lima Metro
Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
28.6%
|
28.5%
|
31
|
|
20.0
|
371
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin from operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
125
|
1
|
|
|
|
87
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from Operation
|
|
EBITDA from Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REAL ESTATE
Viva GyM:Real estate development company
Affordable Housing Projects under execution:
Parque Comas, Parque de Huancayo, Parque Piura
Future Housing Project:
Chateau Nouvelle
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q 2019
|
Unitsdelivered
|
938
|
1,418
|
1,278
|
403
|
Unitssold
|
1,720
|
1,604
|
1,920
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
|
-
On Feb17 we sold our 50% stake in Cuartel San Martín project and 22.5% stake in Prinsur. On May18 we sold 420 ha of Almonte lands.
|
250
|
|
Revenues & EBITDA (MM US$)
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.3%
|
93
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.5%
|
|
|
10.0%
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
-2
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Operation
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Sold Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin from operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from Operation
|
|
|
EBITDA from Sold Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019
|
REVENUES
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
319 17 5%
241 63 26%
202 10%
495 98 20%
These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 2019
B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e
|
REVENUES
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E&P
|
48
|
|
Natural Gas
|
10
|
Distribution
|
21
|
G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment
|
Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices
|
Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments
|
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
( U S $ M M )
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,015
|
981
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
|
2Q 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25
|
|
-9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from Operation
|
|
|
Revenues from Sold Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
166
|
153
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2019
|
|
-150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from Operation
|
|
EBITDA from Sold Assets & GSP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
2016 Revenues reflect US$ 290 MM from GSP project.
-
2016 EBITDA reflect impairment from GSP investment.
24.4%
|
|
|
19.1%
|
19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
12.8%
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.9%
|
8.0%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
1.7%
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q 2019
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
-12.4%
|
|
|
|
Net Margin
|
Gross Margin
|
EBITDA Margin
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
DEBT (US$ thousands)
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q2019
|
Working Capital + Leasing
|
382,677
|
328,079
|
118,808
|
126,981
|
Project Finance
|
336,389
|
337,763
|
416,063
|
356,102
|
Financing associated to GSP
|
277,415
|
146,988
|
98,368
|
-
|
Total financial debt
|
996,481
|
812,830
|
633,239
|
483,083
|
CHUBB Debt
|
52,500
|
15,640
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
1,048,981
|
828,470
|
633,239
|
483,083
|
Debt/EBITDA Ratio
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
2Q2019 LTM
|
Recurrent
|
|
2.62
|
2.90
|
1.27
|
Projects
|
|
2.99
|
2.96
|
2.67
|
Total
|
|
2.76
|
2.94
|
2.07
Debt by Currency - 2Q 2019
Chilean
peso
4%
US Dollars
19%
Soles 77%
Debt by Business Area - 2Q 2019
|
Norvial dividend
|
|
monetization
|
Engineering &
|
9%
|
Construction
|
Real Estate
|
17%
|
|
9%
|
3. Backlog & Commercial Opportunities
B A C K L O G
( U S $ M M )
|
Total Backlog + Recurrent Businesses
|
By segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
2,370
|
1,829
|
2,019
|
2,519
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
Engineering &
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
2,000
|
693
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,774
|
Infrastructure
|
|
1,678
|
585
|
761
|
49%
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
By type of contract (Only E&C)
|
|
|
1,244
|
1,257
|
|
|
1.93
|
|
Lump SUM
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.75
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
EPC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
25%
|
500
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
Recurrent Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
|
Unit Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues Ratio
|
68%
These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.
BACKLOG
( 2 Q 2 0 1 8 v s 2 Q 2 0 1 9 )
|
By type of client
|
|
By end-market
|
|
|
By country
STRENGTHENING STRATEGY
A w a r d e d P r o j e c t s v s . P i p e l i n e E & C
+ US$ 762 mm in Awarded Projects in 2019 and + US$ 1,816 mm under evaluation
1Awarded
Projects
2Submitted
Proposals
US$
762 mm
|
Quellaveco
|
Quebrada
|
|
Blanca
US$
131 mm
3
Proposals in Preparation
S T R E N G T H E N I N G S T R AT E G Y
P r o g r e s s S t at u s o f t h e P r o j e c t s
Norvial: Concessionaire of Red Vial 5(2ndcarriageway)
-
Progress of works: 3.22% remaining to be executed (1.4% contract scope, 1.82% additional works)
-
January 2019: start of works. Estimated completion date: December 2019.
-
Opportunities for additional works: US$ 70 mm
GyM Ferrovías: Concessionaire of Line 1 Metro of Lima(extension)
-
Progress of extension works: 100% as of February 2019.
-
20 new trains received: All in operation
-
39 new cars to be attached; 29 cars in operation. October 2019: all cars in operation.
-
Potential project: Lurin extension
GMP: Oil production, gas processing plant and fuel storage and delivery
-
2019 estimated investment in Oil Blocks: US$ 36 mm
-
Block IV: 3rdyear of exploration campaign. Block III: Production will start this year.
-
Terminals consortium (north & center): GMP participates since 1998. Contract extension is until 2035
4.Corporate Governance & Compliance Policies
|
Focus on Ethics,
|
2018
|
Values & Compliance
|
Focus on
Corporate2017
BOARD MEMBERS
|
Augusto Baertl
|
Ernesto Balarezo
|
Pedro P. Errázuriz
|
President
|
Vicepresident (Independent)
|
Director (Independent)
|
Rafael Venegas
|
Manuel del Río
|
Alfonso de Orbegoso
|
Director (Independent)
|
Director (Independent)
|
Director (Independent)
|
Esteban Viton
|
Christian Laub
|
Roberto Abusada
|
Director
|
Director
|
Director
REINFORCEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Talent Committee
-
Rafael Venegas (P)
-
Ernesto Balarezo
-
Pedro Pablo Errazuriz
-
Esteban Viton
Board of Directors
Audit and Process Committee
-
Manuel Del Rio (P)
-
Pedro Pablo Errazuriz
-
Alfonso de Orbegoso
-
Esteban Viton
-
Not a formal member
Strategy and Investment
Committee
-
Ernesto Balarezo (P)
-
Augusto Baertl
-
Rafael Venegas
-
Christian Laub
Risk and Compliance Committee
-
Alfonso de Orbegoso (P)
-
Manuel del Rio
-
Augusto Baertl
-
Christian Laub
-
Ernesto Balarezo
O p e r a t i o n a l C o m m i t t e e s
|
|
|
Engineering &
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Augusto Baertl Montori
|
|
|
1.
|
Rafael Venegas Vidaurre
|
|
|
1.
|
Ernesto Balarezo
|
|
|
2.
|
Alfonso de Orbegoso
|
|
|
2.
|
Manuel del Rio
|
|
|
2.
|
Roberto Abusada
|
|
|
3.
|
Christian Laub
|
|
|
3.
|
Pedro Pablo Errazuriz
|
|
|
3.
|
Esteban Viton
|
|
|
Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO
|
|
|
|
Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO
|
|
|
|
Luis Diaz Olivero - CEO
|
|
|
Antonio Cueto - COO
|
|
|
|
Antonio Cueto - COO
|
|
|
|
Antonio Cueto - COO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (E&C)
Decision-Making Process Based on Comprehensive Risk Analysis
1 Comercial
-
Profitability (Minimum Margin)
-
Cash Flow
-
Use of Credit Lines
-
Financial Structure
-
Exchange Risk
-
Customer Compliance
-
Business Orientation
-
Project Size
-
Capacity and Experience
-
Partner Compliance
-
Critical Suppliers
-
Balanced Portfolio
|
4
|
Financial
|
|
Aspects to evaluate
|
2
|
Technical
|
|
in new projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•Technical Feasibility
|
|
|
|
|
•Engineering Risks
|
|
|
|
|
•Ability to execute
|
|
|
|
|
•Meet the deadline
|
|
|
|
|
•Capacity, Solvency and Experience of
|
|
|
|
|
Suppliers
|
|
•Penalties
|
|
|
•Environmental/Security Risks
|
|
|
|
•Performance Risk
|
|
•Limits of Responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•Risk Analysis
|
3
|
Contractual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•Legal Analysis
|
|
-
Employee Subrogation
-
Insurance Study
5.Current Legal Situation
CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION
Class Action
-
The lawsuit against Graña y Montero in the US related to securities fraud, consolidated in a single lawsuit, with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd law firm appointed as legal counsel for the plaintiffs
-
In July 2018, a motion for the dismissal of the lawsuit was filed
-
The court will determine if a judicial process is required
Preparatory Investigations
IIRSA Sur (T2 y T3):
-
Incorporation of G&M and GyM as responsible third parties in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty
Construction of Section 1 and 2 of the Electric Train
-
Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty. This event has no effect on operations.
Companies of the"Club de la Construcción"
-
Incorporation of GyM as responsible third party in order to claim an indemnification payment in favor of the State in case proven guilty
Notes: (1) Event not related to the Concessionaire
CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION
Law N° 30737: Category 2
Companies included in the scope of the law:
-
Graña y Montero S.A.A., due to its participation in IIRSA road concession T2 and T3; and
-
GyM S.A. due to its participation in the electric train construction sections 1 and 2 and La Quinua road.
Obligations according to the Law:
-
Implementation and external audit of a compliance program
-
Continue cooperating with the Public Prosecutor's office
-
Suspension of transfers of funds abroad unless expressly authorized by the Ministry of Justice
-
Establishment of a trust to be transferred as a guarantee of potential obligations with the State (in process), 57.7% equity stake in GMI (engineering business unit), which value corresponds to ~US$ 28 mm(1).
Plea Agreement
-
It is not possible to confirm or deny any information, as it is eventually part of a confidential process.
-
Any possible civil damage effect was incorporated in the audited 2018 FFSS through a provision of S/. 73.5 MM.
-
Graña y Montero's condition has not changed: we continue to collaborate with the justice system in all the investigations carried out by the authorities.
|
Electric
|
IIRSA
|
La
|
Train
|
Sur
|
Quinua
Project
-
Ownership (GyM)33,0% 19,0% 46,0%
|
Company
|
|
GyM
|
|
G&M
|
|
GyM
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee trust - Law
|
|
16,6
|
|
7,4
|
|
3,0 (1)
|
|
27,0
|
30737 (US$ mm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civil damages
|
|
14,1
|
|
31,7
|
|
3,1
|
|
48,9
|
(US$ mm) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Estimated amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LEGAL SITUATION
South Peru Gas Pipeline (GSP)
The total considerations in favor of the Company are for up to US$ 400 mm (indemnification rights)
The assets in the balance sheet of the company reach US$ 242 mm
"Graña y Montero informed that it will acquire 20% of equity stakein GSP concessionaire and 29% equity stakein the EPC Contractor responsible of the construction of
GSP"
El Comercio
September 30th, 2015
"Declare that the termination of the Concession Contract occurred on January 24th, 2017, because the concessionaire was not able to achieve the financial closing"
Supreme Decree
February 15th, 2017
"GyMinitiated the direct negotiation procedure with the Peruvian Government to solve the
controversy regarding pending
payments pursuant the termination of the Concession
Press Release
December 21st, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 23rd, 2014
|
|
May 21st, 2015
|
|
March 2016
|
|
January 23th, 2017
|
|
December 4th, 2017
|
|
June
|
2019
|
The Peruvian
|
|
The EPC Contractor
|
|
GSP reached 35%
|
Maximum date to
|
|
Insolvency process of
|
|
End of the direct
|
Government signed the
|
|
started the construction
|
|
construction progress
|
achieve the financial
|
|
GSP Consortium started
|
|
negotiation procedure
|
Concession Contract for
|
|
of the project
|
|
with expectations to
|
closing pursuant the
|
|
through INDECOPI
|
|
with the Peruvian
|
the construction and
|
|
|
|
|
|
finalize the development
|
conditions of the
|
|
|
|
|
Government.
|
operation of GSP with a
|
|
|
|
|
|
by 2018
|
Concession Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consortium formed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evaluating the initiation
|
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the international
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arbitrage.
|
Key dates of the concession contract
|
News affecting Graña y Montero
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Group Strategy to 2021
"La empresa más confiable de LatAm"
I N 2 0 1 5
Turnover / Revenues
Commercial strategy: based on taking advantage of opportunities
To be the company where all the engineers wanted to work
A Group with 4 business units
Certified and recognized in Corporate Governance
Conservatives in the adoption of technologies
4 Corporate Values
S t r a t e g i c s A x e s
PROFITABILITY
BALANCED PORTFOLIO
TALENT
ORGANIZATIONAL
PERFORMANCE
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
DIGITAL
CULTURE
T O 2 0 2 1
Focus in Profitability
Commercial strategy: based on key sectors
To have a differentiated Talent in the industry
A Corporation with 3 operating companies
With a Government System focused on risks and compliance. With specific roles and responsibilities.
Digitalized Processes
6 Corporate Values
Why Graña y Montero?
The Best Track Record in Engineering & Construction in Peru
|
+50
|
|
21
|
m i n i n g
|
|
concentrator
|
p r o j e c t s
|
|
plants
|
|
|
19
h y d r o e l e c t r i c p l a n t s
21
t ra n s m i s s i o n l i n e s
17
t h e r m a l p o w e r s t a t i o n s
|
8
|
|
+1,500
|
|
+100
|
|
16
|
|
2
|
|
|
Km of tunnels,
|
|
|
dams
|
|
km of gas and
|
|
ramps and
|
|
hotels
|
|
cities
|
|
oil pipelines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
galleries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taking Advantage of our Regional Expertise and Technical Capacity
Technical Expertise and Reliability
|
1
|
•
|
85 years participating in the main engineering works and in the
|
|
|
•
|
most important sectors of the economy
|
|
|
98% of projects delivered before due date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Relationships with Clients and
|
2
|
|
Significant Access to Opportunities
|
|
•
|
Outstanding performance in E&C brings loyalty from clients and
potential future business
-
Great skill to win recurring contracts
|
|
Capacity to Attract the Best Talent
|
3
|
•2,408 highly trained engineers
|
•Talent development, long term career plan and important
|
|
benefits
|
|
High Operating Standards and Corporate
|
4
|
Governance
|
•
|
Operations meet the highest international standards
|
|
•
|
Culture of integrity strengthened throughout the Company, with
committees led by highly reputable independent members
P e r m a n e n t O p e r a t i o n s i n C o l o m b i a , C h i l e &
P e r ú
E x p e r i e n c e i n 1 2 c o u n t r i e s
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited)
|
REVENUES
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
580 13 2%
557 141 25%
186 81 44%
1,154 221 19%
These figures do not reflect the financial information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2018 ( Audited)
B r e a k d o w n o f I n f ra s t r u c t u r e
|
REVENUES
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(US$ MM)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRANSPORTATION
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
52
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E&P
Natural Gas
Distribution
G&M holds a 50.0% equity stake in the Distribution business segment
Energy consolidated EBITDA Margin considers all GMP segments
Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices
RESULTS BY BUSINESS AREA 2Q 2019
( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s )
Income Statement
Revenues
GROSS PROFIT
Administrative expenses
Other income and expenses, net
OPERATIONAL INCOME
Financial (expense) income, net Participation in Associates Exchange rate difference
|
Engineering &
|
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GYM
|
GMI
|
GMP
|
NORVIAL SURVIAL
|
CONCAR
|
CANCHAQUE
|
GYM
|
LA CHIRA
|
VIVA GyM
|
FERROVIAS
|
258,436
|
60,864
|
|
83,350
|
42,564
|
4,855
|
45,768
|
2,044
|
61,689
|
541
|
20,006
|
24,888
|
6,476
|
17,553
|
8,854
|
(57)
|
4,557
|
590
|
11,386
|
119
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16,865)
|
(3,498)
|
(3,745)
|
(840)
|
(455)
|
(3,015)
|
(275)
|
(2,224)
|
(79)
|
(3,346)
|
1,592
|
(7)
|
|
69
|
9
|
-
|
9
|
(1)
|
(0)
|
-
|
(44)
|
9,616
|
2,971
|
13,876
|
8,022
|
(512)
|
1,552
|
314
|
9,161
|
41
|
(690)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,490)
|
(192)
|
|
(1,412)
|
(3,574)
|
57
|
46
|
11
|
3,859
|
99
|
(1,535)
|
(1,235)
|
-
|
326
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,579)
|
(137)
|
|
(137)
|
(23)
|
(209)
|
(35)
|
(72)
|
(1,563)
|
(2)
|
(595)
|
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
(1,689)
|
2,642
|
12,653
|
4,425
|
(663)
|
1,563
|
252
|
11,457
|
137
|
(2,819)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
(3,049)
|
(1,017)
|
(3,661)
|
(1,261)
|
197
|
(920)
|
(82)
|
(3,321)
|
(78)
|
561
|
Non-controlling interest
|
83
|
(173)
|
(785)
|
(1,044)
|
0
|
12
|
(0)
|
(2,034)
|
-
|
523
|
NET INCOME
|
(4,655)
|
1,452
|
8,207
|
2,120
|
(466)
|
656
|
170
|
6,102
|
60
|
(1,735)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
13,467
|
3,405
|
25,346
|
15,049
|
(488)
|
2,816
|
319
|
9,204
|
44
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,945
|
|
1,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BACKLOG 2Q 2019
( U S $ i n t h o u s a n d s )
|
Company
|
Initial Backlog
|
Executed Backlog
|
|
New Requests
|
|
Backlog Total
|
|
Annual Backlog
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1Q - 2019
|
2Q -2019
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GyM
|
599,834
|
186,686
|
308,550
|
|
309,705
|
|
-1,156
|
721,698
|
274,517
|
|
377,186
|
|
69,996
|
VIAL Y VIVES-DSD
|
67,149
|
40,303
|
364,852
|
|
259,353
|
|
105,499
|
391,698
|
113,122
|
|
229,562
|
|
49,013
|
MORELCO
|
87,326
|
36,782
|
7,370
|
|
9,795
|
|
-2,425
|
57,914
|
45,724
|
|
9,461
|
|
2,729
|
GMI
|
28,286
|
2,774
|
85,781
|
|
41,461
|
|
44,320
|
111,293
|
71,686
|
|
38,855
|
|
751
|
ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|
782,594
|
266,596
|
766,604
|
|
620,326
|
|
146,278
|
1,282,603
|
505,049
|
|
655,064
|
|
122,490
|
SURVIAL
|
26,402
|
4,855
|
4,616
|
|
2,074
|
|
2,542
|
26,162
|
4,579
|
|
8,501
|
|
13,082
|
CANCHAQUE
|
8,111
|
2,044
|
1,808
|
|
343
|
|
1,464
|
7,874
|
1,323
|
|
2,608
|
|
3,944
|
LA CHIRA
|
3,377
|
542
|
432
|
|
122
|
|
310
|
3,268
|
531
|
|
1,068
|
|
1,669
|
GYM FERROVIAS
|
292,507
|
51,568
|
66,767
|
|
38,506
|
|
28,262
|
307,706
|
49,304
|
|
103,361
|
|
155,041
|
CONCAR
|
190,422
|
39,987
|
56,742
|
|
43,803
|
|
12,939
|
207,177
|
39,006
|
|
68,603
|
|
99,568
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
520,819
|
98,996
|
130,364
|
|
84,848
|
|
45,517
|
552,188
|
94,742
|
|
184,141
|
|
273,305
|
VIVA GYM
|
57,877
|
20,053
|
37,515
|
|
28,071
|
|
9,444
|
68,427
|
61,180
|
|
7,248
|
|
0
|
REAL ESTATE
|
57,877
|
20,053
|
37,515
|
|
28,071
|
|
9,444
|
68,427
|
61,180
|
|
7,248
|
|
0
|
Eliminations
|
-104,133
|
-12,667
|
-37,927
|
|
-46,425
|
|
8,497
|
-129,393
|
-23,926
|
|
-42,649
|
|
-62,818
|
TOTAL
|
1,257,158
|
372,977
|
896,556
|
|
686,820
|
|
209,736
|
1,773,825
|
637,044
|
|
803,804
|
|
332,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurrent Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Initial
|
Executed Backlog
|
|
New Requests
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1Q - 2019
|
2Q -2019
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2021+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GMP
|
616,216
|
83,344
|
75,957
|
|
34,597
|
|
41,360
|
608,829
|
77,897
|
|
194,894
|
|
336,038
|
NORVIAL
|
174,127
|
40,019
|
30,375
|
|
9,508
|
|
20,868
|
164,484
|
33,529
|
|
49,773
|
|
81,181
|
Eliminations
|
-28,914
|
-67,972
|
-67,274
|
|
-16,312
|
|
-50,962
|
-28,216
|
-2,058
|
|
-10,463
|
|
-15,694
|
TOTAL
|
761,430
|
55,391
|
39,059
|
|
27,793
|
|
11,266
|
745,097
|
109,368
|
|
234,204
|
|
401,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2,018,587
|
428,368
|
935,615
|
|
714,613
|
|
221,002
|
2,518,923
|
746,413
|
|
1,038,008
|
|
734,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog + Recurrent Businesses/ Revenues (12 months)
|
2.22
|
|
W O R K F O R C E
|
Workforce
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2Q 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
5,797
|
5,835
|
6,826
|
6,029
|
Manual Laborers (1)
|
5,644
|
7,536
|
4,279
|
6,464
|
Joint Operations Employees (2)
|
1,487
|
1,399
|
1,761
|
2,375
|
Subcontracted (3)
|
3,356
|
4,103
|
2,623
|
2,324
|
Total
|
16,284
|
18,873
|
15,489
|
17,192
These figures do not reflect information of the discontinued operations GMD, Stracon GyM, CAM and the assets held for sale Adexus.
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2Q 2019
|
|
Employees
|
|
Manual Laborers (1)
|
|
Joint Operations Employees (2)
|
|
Subcontracted (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)The number of manual laborers, who form part of our network varies in relation to the number and size of projects we have in process at any particular time.
(2)Includes engineers, professionals, technical specialists and manual laborers employed by our joint operations.
(3)Occasionally, we employ subcontractors for particular aspects of our projects, such as carpenters, specialists in elevator installation and specialists in
glassworks. We are not dependent upon any particular subcontractor or group of subcontractors.
C O R P O R AT E S T R U C T U R E
|
89.41%
|
75.00%
|
67.00% ²
|
|
98.24%
|
95.00%
|
50.45%
|
94.49%
|
99.81%
|
|
70.00%
|
67.00% ¹
|
|
|
|
|
99.99%
|
99.96%
50.00%
-
In June 2018, Graña y Montero transferred economic rights over 48.8% of the share capital of Norvial S.A. The company continues to possess voting rights over Norvial .S.A.
-
36.10% of the share capital in Viva GyM is held by our subsidiary GyM.
D I S C L A I M E R
THIS PRESENTATION IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS DELIVERED ONLY TO CERTAIN RECIPIENTS. THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED (IN PART OR IN WHOLE), DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE COMPANY (AS DEFINED IN THE FOLLOWING PARAGRAPH). IN ADDITION TO OUR PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT, THIS PRESENTATION MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO, OR USED BY, ANY PERSON OR ENTITY IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH USE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. BY ACCESSING THIS PRESENTATION, YOU AGREE AND ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPLYING BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN.
This presentation has been prepared by Graña y Montero S.A.A. (the "Company"). The information contained herein is not directed at, nor is it intended to be directed at, or used by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or has a permanent establishment in, or is located in, any state or jurisdiction where such distribution or use may be contrary to laws or regulations or may require for such purpose your registration or authorization within such state or jurisdiction. This presentation may not be used for the purchase of common shares of the Company, except for those issued in the manner described herein and on the terms herein.
The information in this presentation is summarized and does not necessarily contain complete information about the matters it describes. In addition, this presentation does not and should not be treated as investment advice. No representation, representation or warranty, whether express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or veracity of the information contained in this presentation. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and the Company has no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The Company and its affiliates, agents, directors and employees assume no responsibility for any loss or damage of any kind arising from the use of all or part of this presentation.
Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.
Contact:
Mónica Miloslavich
Corporate CFO
-
213 6565mmiloslavich@gym.com.pe
Paola Pastor Aragón
Head of Investor Relations
-
213 6573paola.pastor@gym.com.pe relacion.inversionistas@gym.com.pe
www.granaymontero.com.pe
Disclaimer
Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 20:01:03 UTC
|
|
|04:28p
|GLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA Approves GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala For Children Ages 6-11 With Severe Eosinophilic Asthma
|
DJ
|04:27p
|TRANSLATE BIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Impairments, Other Events (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|04:27p
|BROADCOM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|04:27p
|Contango Oil and Gas Company Announces
|
PU
|04:26p
|Oil prices fall 1% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
|
RE
|04:26p
|CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|04:26p
|Danny Wuerffel Hosts 9th Annual Desire Cup “Rivalry for a Cause” at Florida-Georgia Football Game Weekend Benefiting Desire Street Ministries
|
GL
|04:26p
|MEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
|
PR
|04:25p
|DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : . Provides Update on Share Consolidation and Normal Course Issuer Bid
|
AQ
|04:25p
|BROADCOM : misses quarterly revenue estimates, maintains full-year forecast
|
RE
|
|
|