|
Graña y Montero SAA : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%
06/06/2019 | 02:23pm EDT
Morningstar® Document Research℠
FORMSC 13D
Grana & Montero S.A.A. - N/A
Filed: June 06, 2019 (period: )
Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. __________)*
Grana Y Montero S.A.A.
-----------------------------------------
(Name of Issuer)
Grana & Montero Corporation
-----------------------------------------
(English Translation of Issuer)
Common Shares
-----------------------------------------
(Title of Class of Securities)
38500P208
-----------------------------------------
(CUSIP Number)
Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear
Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A
San Isidro, Lima, 15073, Peru *
Copy to:
Kay Gordon
Nelson Mullins
280 Park Avenue, 15th Floor West New York, NY 10017
-
428-2600
-----------------------------------------
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized
to Receive Notices and Communications)
May 30, 2019 *
-----------------------------------------
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of sections 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. [X]
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See section 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
* CUSIP number of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") listed on the
New York Stock Exchange. Each ADS represents five Common Shares. The common shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the CINS Identifier is PEP736581005.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUSIP No.: 38500P20813DPAGE 2 OF 5 PAGES
|
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS
|
|
|
|
Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13D, June 06, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
(ENTITIES ONLY) Pacifico Corp S.A.C.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
(a)
|
[ ]
|
|
|
(b)
|
[X]
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
SOURCE OF FUNDS (see instructions)
Loans granted by the controlling shareholder.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e) [ ]
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Peru
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
|
87,191,786
|
8--------------------------------
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
OWNED BY
|
|
0
|
EACH
|
9--------------------------------
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
REPORTING
|
PERSON
|
|
87,191,786
|
WITH
|
10--------------------------------
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
0
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
87,191,786
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [ ]
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 10%
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON CO
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUSIP No.: 38500P20813DPAGE 3 OF 5 PAGES
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Item 1. Security and Issuer.
Common Shares, par value PEN 1.00; Grana Y Montero S.A.A., a Peruvian corporation with principal offices located at Av. Paseo de la Republica 4667, Surquillo, Lima 34, Peru
Item 2. Identity and Background.
-
Pacifico Corp S.A.C. is a closed corporation with Tax Identification Number 20604535531, duly incorporated by Public Deed dated April 1st, 2019, granted before a Notary Public of Lima, Dr. Eduardo Laos de Lama, and registered in Entry 14276127 of the Public Registry of Lima. This statement is filed by Pacifico Corp S.A.C. and includes all shares owned by Pacifico Corp S.A.C. and its related companies.
-
The business address of the Reporting Person is Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A, San Isidro, Lima, 15073, Peru.
-
The principal business of the reporting Person is to invest and possess shares of other companies.
(d-e) Since its incorporation on April 1st, 2019, the Reporting Person has not been convicted in a criminal proceeding, nor been a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction, as a result of which it was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or
|
Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13D, June 06, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
mandating activities subject to Peruvian laws.
-
The Reporting Person is a Peruvian company. Mr. Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear is a citizen of Peru, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Reporting Person.
Item 3. Source or Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.
Loans granted by the controlling shareholder.
Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.
The Reporting Person is filing this Schedule 13D as a consequence
of being appointed a member into the board of directors of the Issuer to replace the Schedule 13G filed on April 12, 2019.
The Reporting Person does not have any present plans or proposal that relate to or would result in the acquisition by any person of additional securities of the Issuer.
The Reporting Person may in the future take actions with respect to its investment in the Issuer as it deems appropriate including, without limitation, engaging in communications with management and the members of the Board of Directors of the Issuer, purchasing additional Shares, selling some or all of their Shares.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUSIP No.: 38500P20813DPAGE 4 OF 5 PAGES
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.
Calculations of the percentages herein are based on 871,917,855 Common Shares outstanding as of April 2, 2019, based on information reported in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2019.
As of April 2, 2019, the Reporting Person beneficially owned 87,191,786 shares of Common Shares of the Issuer, constituting 10% of the Common Shares outstanding. The Reporting Person had sole voting and dispositive power with respect to the 87,191,786 shares of Common Shares and no shared voting and dispositive power.
Other than disclosed in this Statement and what was reported in Schedule 13G, no transactions were effected by the Reporting Person in the past sixty days.
Mr. Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear is the controlling person and the
Chief Executive Officer of the Reporting Person.
Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.
There are no contracts, arrangements, understandings or relationships among the Reporting Persons, or between the Reporting Persons and any other person, with respect to the securities of the Issuer.
Item 7. Material to Be Filed as Exhibits.
|
Date of
|
Buy/Sell
|
|
Amount
|
Price
|
|
Transaction
|
of Security
|
Per Shares
|
|
April-------------2,2019
|
-------------
|
-------------
|
-------------
|
|
BUY
|
87,191,786
|
USD
|
0.6136
|
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
CUSIP No.: 38500P208
|
|
|
13D
|
PAGE 5
|
OF 5 PAGES
|
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
SIGNATURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13D, June 06, 2019
|
|
|
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
After reasonable inquiry and to the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the undersigned certify that the information set forth in this Statement is true, correct and complete.
PACIFICO CORP S.A.C.
By: /s/ Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear
-------------------------------------
Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear
Chief Executive Officer
|
Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13D, June 06, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:22:04 UTC
|
|