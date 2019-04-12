Graña y Montero SAA : Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

GRAÑA Y MONTERO S.A.A.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares

(Title of Class of Securities)

38500P208**

(CUSIP Number)

**CUSIP number of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADS represents five common shares. The common shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the CINS Identifier is PEP736581005

April 2, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

☐Rule 13d-1(b)☒ Rule 13d-1(c)

☐Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

