Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Graña y Montero SAA : Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMSC 13G

Grana & Montero S.A.A. - N/A

Filed: April 12, 2019 (period: )

Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

GRAÑA Y MONTERO S.A.A.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares

(Title of Class of Securities)

38500P208**

(CUSIP Number)

**CUSIP number of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADS represents five common shares. The common shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the CINS Identifier is PEP736581005

April 2, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

Rule 13d-1(b) Rule 13d-1(c)

Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13G, April 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No. 38500P208

SCHEDULE 13G

Page 2 of 7 Pages

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

1I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Pacifico Corp S.A.C.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

2(a)

(b)

SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Peru

NUMBER OF

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH

SOLE VOTING POWER

5

87,191,786

SHARED VOTING POWER

6

0

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

7

87,191,786

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

8

0

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

87,191,786

10

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

10.0%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

CO

Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13G, April 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No. 38500P208

SCHEDULE 13G

Page 3 of 7 Pages

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

1I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

2(a)

(b)

SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Peru

NUMBER OF

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH

SOLE VOTING POWER

5

87,191,786(1)

SHARED VOTING POWER

6

0

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

7

87,191,786(1)

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

8

0

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

87,191,786(1)

10

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

10.0%(1)

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

IN

(1) Consists of 87,191,786 Common Shares fully subscribed by Pacifico Corp S.A.C.

Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13G, April 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

CUSIP No. 38500P208

SCHEDULE 13G

Page 4 of 7 Pages

Item 1.

(a) Name of Issuer:

Graña y Montero S.A.A.

(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

Av. Paseo de la Republica 4667

Surquillo, Lima 34

Peru

Item 2. (a) Name of Person Filing:

This Schedule 13G is being filed by Pacifico Corp S.A.C. and Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear.

See Exhibit A for the Reporting Persons' agreement for a joint filing of a single statement on their behalf.

(b) Address of Principal Business Office:

The address of the principal business office of Pacifico Corp S.A.C. is:

Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A

San Isidro, Lima, 15073

Peru

The address of the principal business office of Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear is:

Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A

San Isidro, Lima, 15073

Peru

(c) Citizenship:

Pacifico Corp S.A.C.: Peru

Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear: Peru

(d) Title of Class of Securities:

Common Shares

(e) CUSIP No.:

38500P208

Item 3.

Not Applicable.

Source: Grana & Montero S.A.A., SC 13G, April 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 18:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pNOVUS ROBOTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:36pChevron-Anadarko Deal Sends Shale Stocks Surging
DJ
02:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Farhan Ahmad Is Wanting To Lend A Hand To SMBs
PU
02:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blockchain Can Eradicate Inhumane Working Conditions In The Chocolate Industry
PU
02:33pSTORNOWAY DIAMOND : Clarification From Stornoway
AQ
02:32pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to pay $1.5 billion U.S. fine over crisis-era subprime mortgages
RE
02:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to pay $1.5 billion U.S. fine over crisis-era subprime mortgages
RE
02:31pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pKAMAN CORPORATION : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
02:30pFour of five days witness modest to strong buying interests
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About