Graña y Montero SAA : Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

FORMSC 13G
Grana & Montero S.A.A. - N/A
Filed: April 12, 2019 (period: )
Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
GRAÑA Y MONTERO S.A.A.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Shares
(Title of Class of Securities)
38500P208**
(CUSIP Number)
**CUSIP number of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADS represents five common shares. The common shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the CINS Identifier is PEP736581005
April 2, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
☐Rule 13d-1(b)☒ Rule 13d-1(c)
☐Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
|
|
|
CUSIP No. 38500P208
|
SCHEDULE 13G
|
Page 2 of 7 Pages
|
|
|
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
1I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Pacifico Corp S.A.C.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
2(a) ☐
(b) ☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
4
Peru
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
SOLE VOTING POWER
5
87,191,786
SHARED VOTING POWER
6
0
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7
87,191,786
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
8
0
|
9
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
87,191,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
|
|
CO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSIP No. 38500P208
|
SCHEDULE 13G
|
Page 3 of 7 Pages
|
|
|
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
1I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
2(a) ☐
(b) ☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
4
Peru
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
SOLE VOTING POWER
5
87,191,786(1)
SHARED VOTING POWER
6
0
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7
87,191,786(1)
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
8
0
|
9
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
87,191,786(1)
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
|
☐
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
|
10.0%(1)
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
|
|
IN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consists of 87,191,786 Common Shares fully subscribed by Pacifico Corp S.A.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSIP No. 38500P208
|
SCHEDULE 13G
|
Page 4 of 7 Pages
|
|
|
|
|
Item 1.
|
(a) Name of Issuer:
|
|
Graña y Montero S.A.A.
(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
Av. Paseo de la Republica 4667
Surquillo, Lima 34
Peru
Item 2. (a) Name of Person Filing:
This Schedule 13G is being filed by Pacifico Corp S.A.C. and Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear.
See Exhibit A for the Reporting Persons' agreement for a joint filing of a single statement on their behalf.
(b) Address of Principal Business Office:
The address of the principal business office of Pacifico Corp S.A.C. is:
Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A
San Isidro, Lima, 15073
Peru
The address of the principal business office of Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear is:
Av. Pardo y Aliaga 699, Oficina 501-A
San Isidro, Lima, 15073
Peru
(c) Citizenship:
Pacifico Corp S.A.C.: Peru
Marcos Shulim Fishman Cotlear: Peru
(d) Title of Class of Securities:
Common Shares
(e) CUSIP No.:
38500P208
Item 3.
Not Applicable.
|
|
