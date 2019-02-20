Grab : Ranked Top Transportation Company and Second Overall on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List for 2019

Grab, the leading superapp in Southeast Asia, has been ranked the top transportation company and second overall on Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” list for 2019. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture around the world.

Grab is the leading provider of ride-hailing, fintech and marketplace services in Southeast Asia, operating in 336 cities across 8 countries, supported by 7 global R&D centers located in Singapore, Beijing, Bangalore, Seattle, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur. From advancing its leadership in transportation technology, to expanding its delivery, digital payments and financial services offerings, to launching an open platform “GrabPlatform” to support other local developers and services, Grab is providing solutions for Southeast Asians’ everyday needs in one convenient app. Leading the digitization of Southeast Asia’s economy, to date, Grab has served over 3 billion rides, the Grab app has been downloaded over 138 million times, and the Grab platform empowers over 9 million micro-entrepreneurs.

“We are humbled to be recognized for innovation alongside an impressive cohort of global companies,” said Tan Hooi Ling, Co-Founder of Grab. “At Grab, we are focused on using the best global technologies to solve the biggest everyday challenges for Southeast Asians. I am proud of the work our teams are doing to build a more digitally and financially inclusive Southeast Asia. It is a huge opportunity and responsibility, and one that we take seriously.”

2018 Highlights

Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia business in March 2018, and continues to work with Uber as a key partner and investor.

Grab continues to make strong progress in Indonesia’s ride-hailing market, achieving 62% market share as of Q3 2018, according to ABI Research.

On-demand food delivery service GrabFood grew over 10x over the course of 2018 and is now the only food delivery app operating in all six major countries in Southeast Asia.

Grab Financial successfully obtained e-money licenses in all six major markets in Southeast Asia.

GrabExpress, Grab’s on-demand logistics and delivery service, quadrupled instant and same-day delivery volumes regionally and is now available in 150 cities.

Grab raised more than US$3 billion as part of its Series H financing, welcoming leading companies as strategic partners and investors, including Mastercard, Hyundai, Toyota, Uber and Booking.com.

Social Impact

Grab drivers earn on average one-third more per hour in wages compared to the average worker in their country.

Grab passengers have reduced commute times by approximately 50% compared to public transport.

Traffic accidents on Grab are on average 5x lower than the country average.

GrabFood merchants in Indonesia earn on average 88% more within five months of joining Grab.

Grab has helped open bank accounts for more than 1 million Grab drivers, enabling them to participate in Southeast Asia’s growing digital economy.

Developing Localized Technology for Local Needs

GrabChat: Grab’s messaging service ensures a seamless pickup for drivers and passengers, and includes an automatic, real-time translation feature to allow for more seamless communication.

GrabShuttle: A shuttle bus service that allows users to crowdsource new bus routes based on changing commuter demand.

JustGrab: Passengers tap a button to find the nearest fixed fare taxi or car, allowing for more stable pricing and quicker pickup.

About Grab

Grab is one of the most frequently used O2O mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, providing the everyday services that matter most to consumers. Commute, eat, deliver shopping - and pay with one e-wallet. Grab believes that every Southeast Asian should benefit from the digital economy, and the company provides access to safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, please visit www.Grab.com.

