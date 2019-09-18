Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Grab-backer Vertex closes fourth SE Asian fund at $305 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Vertex Ventures, the first major backer of ride-hailing giant Grab, said on Thursday it has completed the final close of its latest fund at $305 million to invest in Southeast Asian and Indian technology start-ups.

The firm aims to start deploying the fund before the end of the year, and will continue its strategy of investing in early-stage companies in the region across enterprise technology, financial technology and consumer internet.

The Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India Fund IV was backed by both existing and new limited partners, including sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, corporates and family offices across Asia and Europe, it said in a statement.

Vertex had invested in Grab when it was a start-up. Seven-year-old Grab has grown to become the region's biggest ride-hailing operation, valued at an estimated $14 billion, sources say.

It is one of six major funds in Vertex's global network spread across China, Southeast Asia and India, the United States and Israel. Vertex Holdings, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL], is the anchor investor in each fund.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.32% 3.9105 End-of-day quote.-4.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aAirbnb says second-quarter revenue topped $1 billion
RE
12:22aTesla's Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:04aBOJ keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October
RE
09/18Japan economy minister says ready to help small businesses once US trade deal finalised
RE
09/18Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJ
RE
09/18Mitsui looks to sell 35% stake in Australian BassGas project
RE
09/18Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJ
RE
09/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Cuts Rates, BOJ Stays Unchanged
DJ
09/18NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Communiqué on the Decrease Rate of Energy Consumption per 10,000 Yuan of GDP by Region in 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC : CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a ..
2UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
3MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
5Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group