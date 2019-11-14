Grab the Wheel in the Newest Online Cross-Platform Kart Racing Game, KartRider: Drift!

Players Can Sign Up Now for the Exclusive Closed Beta Starting Early December

KartRider: Drift, the latest iteration of the highly successful kart racing game, KartRider, was revealed today at X019. Building upon its celebrated 15-year history, KartRider: Drift delivers all the action of its predecessor with even more drift challenges and deeper customization.

Starting today, racers can sign up for the Closed Beta to test out the game’s cross-platform capabilities via Xbox One, including Xbox One X, Steam and Nexon Launcher.

First released in 2004, KartRider has amassed 300 million players in Asia and evolved into an esports phenomenon in Korea. Making its introduction on Xbox One, including Xbox One X, KartRider: Drift is a cross platform free-to-play game that delivers intuitive gameplay for all skill levels. Offering wide customization features across karts and character design, KartRider: Drift encourages racers to express their unique personality as they cross the line.

KartRider: Drift offers three distinct modes, including Time Attack, an easy-to-learn Item Mode, and a competitive Speed Mode, which offers hard-to-master drifting techniques for players looking for a greater challenge. Featuring stunning Unreal Engine 4 graphics, KartRider: Drift is optimized from the ground up to deliver a stellar online experience, with a breadth of content lined up, including constantly evolving seasonal updates. For the latest news and updates on KartRider: Drift, follow @KartRiderDrift on Twitter.

Players interested in joining KartRider: Drift’s exclusive Closed Beta, beginning on December 5 PST/December 6 GMT, can sign up at: playkartrider.com.

About KartRider: Drift http://playkartrider.com/

Launched in 2004, KartRider is a massively popular multiplayer racing franchise that boasts more than 380 million PC players. Making its debut to western audiences, KartRider: Drift takes inspiration from earlier iterations of the game, delivering drift-fueled racing action, featuring different game modes, and deep customization. Available on Xbox One, including Xbox One X, Steam and Nexon Launcher (PC), KartRider: Drift offers cross-platform capabilities to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.

