Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grab the Wheel in the Newest Online Cross-Platform Kart Racing Game, KartRider: Drift!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 06:40pm EST

Players Can Sign Up Now for the Exclusive Closed Beta Starting Early December

KartRider: Drift, the latest iteration of the highly successful kart racing game, KartRider, was revealed today at X019. Building upon its celebrated 15-year history, KartRider: Drift delivers all the action of its predecessor with even more drift challenges and deeper customization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005930/en/

KartRider: Drift Key Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

KartRider: Drift Key Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, racers can sign up for the Closed Beta to test out the game’s cross-platform capabilities via Xbox One, including Xbox One X, Steam and Nexon Launcher.

First released in 2004, KartRider has amassed 300 million players in Asia and evolved into an esports phenomenon in Korea. Making its introduction on Xbox One, including Xbox One X, KartRider: Drift is a cross platform free-to-play game that delivers intuitive gameplay for all skill levels. Offering wide customization features across karts and character design, KartRider: Drift encourages racers to express their unique personality as they cross the line.

KartRider: Drift offers three distinct modes, including Time Attack, an easy-to-learn Item Mode, and a competitive Speed Mode, which offers hard-to-master drifting techniques for players looking for a greater challenge. Featuring stunning Unreal Engine 4 graphics, KartRider: Drift is optimized from the ground up to deliver a stellar online experience, with a breadth of content lined up, including constantly evolving seasonal updates. For the latest news and updates on KartRider: Drift, follow @KartRiderDrift on Twitter.

Players interested in joining KartRider: Drift’s exclusive Closed Beta, beginning on December 5 PST/December 6 GMT, can sign up at: playkartrider.com.

Media interested in the Closed Beta can contact NA_pr@nexon.com for additional information.

Social Channels: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Discord / Web

Press Assets:

About KartRider: Drift http://playkartrider.com/

Launched in 2004, KartRider is a massively popular multiplayer racing franchise that boasts more than 380 million PC players. Making its debut to western audiences, KartRider: Drift takes inspiration from earlier iterations of the game, delivering drift-fueled racing action, featuring different game modes, and deep customization. Available on Xbox One, including Xbox One X, Steam and Nexon Launcher (PC), KartRider: Drift offers cross-platform capabilities to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:43pFIBROGEN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FibroGen, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:42pDUNDEE CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
07:41pUBS : Announces Proposal to Redeem 13 ETRACS ETNs in 2020
BU
07:37pGLOBAL ATOMIC : Announces Q3 2019 Results
AQ
07:36pBHARTI AIRTEL : Singapore Telecommunications Swung to Net Loss in 2Q
DJ
07:34pZTE : Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat - U.S. attorney general
RE
07:34pPLANTRONICS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plantronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:34pBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:34pIRHYTHM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating iRhythm Technologies Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:32pDeal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Hy-Vee, Inc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group