Graceland Celebrates the Christmas Season with Annual Holiday Lighting, Holiday Concert Weekend

There’s no place more magical than Elvis Presley’s Graceland® in Memphis at Christmastime. Recently nominated as one the Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Graceland celebrates the Christmas season this year with two festive holiday events.

The holiday season kicks-off on November 21 with the time-honored tradition of Graceland’s annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony. This year’s ceremony features a special performance from country music star Chase Bryant, who will be joined by cast members from Hallmark Channel’s new movie “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” to help light Graceland Mansion for the holidays. Cast members expected to appear include Lori Beth Sikes, Alan Wells, Nina Thurmond, Trace Masters, Laney Malone, Hailey Harris, Anniston Almond, and Shaleen Cholera. This year’s holiday celebration features a 100 percent chance of snow, a special visit from Santa Claus, kids crafts and fun for the entire family.

Following the lighting ceremony, the festivities continue into the night with the world premiere of Hallmark Channel’s all-new holiday film at the Soundstage at Graceland – “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.” Shot on location at Graceland and other locations throughout Memphis, the film stars Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”) and Kaitlin Doubleday (“Empire,” “Nashville”), as well as a special appearance by Priscilla Presley. “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” premieres Saturday, November 23 at 8 PM EST (7 PM CST), as part of Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

Graceland’s Lighting Ceremony is free and open to the public. The premiere event for “Christmas At Graceland: Home for the Holidays” is a ticketed event, however complimentary tickets will be made available that night at the door, based on availability. A limited number of reserved seats are also available to anyone who purchases advanced tickets to any Graceland attraction for November 21, subject to availability. Tickets must be reserved by calling 901-332-3322 or 800-238-2000. For additional information visit Graceland.com/Christmas.

Graceland’s celebrations continue into the holiday season when the annual Holiday Concert Weekend returns December 13-14, and for the third year, fans and visitors can enjoy a festive weekend filled with two incredible concerts, holiday-themed evening tours of Graceland Mansion, carolers, a holiday brunch and more.

The Home for the Holidays with Elvis Concert on Friday night is an unforgettable concert experience conducted by Robin Smith of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy Elvis’ holiday favorites performed live on stage with Elvis’ vocals, backed by the full, rich sound of a 32-piece orchestra, featuring local Memphis musicians, plus vocalists, a choir and dancers.

On Saturday night, December 14, the Elvis’ Christmas Peace Concert will celebrate the soul of Memphis holiday-style with a special concert themed after Elvis’ 2003 album entitled “Christmas Peace” that features some of his most beloved Christmas and gospel music. Hosted by singer, songwriter and guitarist John Paul Keith, guest performers include Reagan Strange, John Németh, Wendy Moten, Keith Paluso, Drake Milligan and the Tennessee Mass Choir – plus a special appearance by bass player Norbert Putnam. Elvis’ Christmas Peace will infuse classic Christmas and gospel music with Memphis soul for a unique musical holiday celebration.

Graceland’s Holiday Concert Weekend will allow guests to experience the Graceland Mansion like never-before with unique Christmas-themed, live guided tours filled with stories of Elvis’ time with family and friends during the holidays.

Tickets are now available for Graceland’s annual Holiday Concert Weekend events by visiting Graceland.com/Holiday.

In addition to Graceland’s upcoming special holiday events, guests traveling to Graceland November 21 through January 11, 2020 can experience everything Elvis loved about Christmas and made the holidays a magical season at Graceland. Tours during the holiday season are always extra special with the interior and exterior of Graceland Mansion decorated for Christmas. Outside, see traditional lights including hundreds of blue lights along the driveway, a life-size nativity scene, Elvis’ Santa and his sleigh lawn decorations and more. The interior of the mansion is beautifully decorated with Christmas décor and includes his traditional red velvet drapes and Presley family Christmas artifacts on display.

Guests traveling to Graceland can extend their visits to Memphis with a reservation at The Guest House at Graceland. Awarded AAA’s Four Diamond Award, The Guest House at Graceland is inspired by the same warm Southern hospitality that Elvis Presley always showed his guests. For more information, visit GuestHouseGraceland.com.

For more information about Elvis Presley’s Graceland, visit Graceland.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive six USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark," in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2019 TripAdvisor named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee, in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:

Website: http://www.graceland.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElvisPresleysGraceland

@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGraceland

Livestream events: https://livestream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland/events/3333050

Graceland Live: http://www.gracelandlive.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracelandlive/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracelandliveconcerts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/livegraceland

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 19: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005922/en/