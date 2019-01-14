Graduate Management Admission Council Acquires The MBA Tour

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) , a global association of leading graduate business schools, has acquired The MBA Tour, a well-recognized brand within the graduate management education industry.



The MBA Tour supports business schools’ global recruiting efforts by organizing business education-focused events each year around the world. GMAC will look to grow The MBA Tour’s core offering, expand into additional markets and explore ways to deepen the interaction between business schools and prospective students in a personalized, data rich manner.

The acquisition is consistent with GMAC’s mission; to build the tools that help business schools and talented individuals discover and evaluate each other. GMAC will add value by integrating its market intelligence and digital assets to create a richer event experience and attract prospective students through comprehensive recruiting solutions that align its data, reach and presence along multiple candidate touchpoints. In addition, GMAC will expand The MBA Tour events into currently underserved markets, bringing easier recruiting access to a new pool of prospective students. By doing so, GMAC will provide schools with more opportunities to build stronger, more informed, and meaningful connections. And with more information to guide them, prospective students can make better decisions from the moment they consider a graduate business degree to the time they enter the application phase.

“The acquisition of The MBA Tour is part of an ongoing effort to develop smarter, more innovative ways to help business schools grow their candidate pipeline while providing programs with more intuitive, data-driven solutions to meet their recruiting needs,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “Building a robust and diverse pipeline is a critical issue facing business schools around the world, and GMAC recognizes the important role it plays in connecting schools and candidates.”

The MBA Tour, now wholly owned by GMAC, began operation in 1993. It hosts over 60 business education events each year across 6 continents and connects candidates with business schools from North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

“The MBA Tour has always been committed to providing the best opportunities for schools to meet qualified candidates”, said Peter von Loesecke, CEO and Managing Director of The MBA Tour. “GMAC is well-positioned to make these events more compelling for schools and candidates by using their data and scale to better prepare candidates and schools for more meaningful discourse.”

The acquisition was completed on January 10, 2019.

