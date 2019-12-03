Graebel Companies :, Inc. Hires New Head of Mobility Strategy Services

Experienced mobility manager Katrin Razzano joins Graebel team to lead mobility strategy and consulting services

Graebel Companies, Inc., a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions, has appointed Katrin Razzano as its new vice president of consulting services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005238/en/

Katrin Razzano, new head of Mobility Strategy Services for Graebel Companies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Razzano will guide Graebel’s industry-leading advisory team in designing and executing best-in-the-world customized talent mobility programs, using data to quantify mobility’s value and help clients achieve their business goals.

Razzano joins Graebel with over 20 years of experience in global mobility, immigration management and expatriate tax services. A native of Sweden, she also brings a global perspective having lived in both Europe and North America and directed projects in Asia Pacific and Latin America. She will be based in Atlanta, Ga.

“Graebel is known for its advanced consulting expertise and for delivering exceptional experiences for clients and their transferees,” said Razzano. “I appreciate the opportunity to build on Graebel’s duty of care and create tailored mobility strategies designed entirely around clients’ business needs.”

Katrin’s experience will guide her in overseeing the Mobility Strategy and Consulting Services team and serving Graebel’s Fortune 500 and Global 1000 clients and their transferees. Previously, Razzano served as senior director of Global Mobility and Immigration for United Health Group, where she was also a Graebel client for the past three years. Prior to this position, Razzano worked as a global mobility program manager for well-known global companies such as Doosan Infracore, Turner Broadcasting and Capgemini. She also earned Big Four accounting firm experience as a member of Deloitte’s expatriate tax and supplemental services team. Razzano holds a Master of Science degree in business and commercial law from Linkoping University in Sweden.

“Katrin’s strong experience in mobility, immigration and taxation services will be a tremendous asset to our team, our clients and our transferees,” said George Bates, chief revenue officer, Graebel Companies, Inc. “We’re confident she will continue to help us advance our services and technology offerings, using innovative products such as our Graebel Mobility PathBuilder® and talent and mobility analytics, to help mobility professionals achieve company-wide goals.”

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005238/en/