Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Graebel Companies, Inc. : Launches Annual State of Mobility Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

Interactive report shares practical insights, trends and actions for Talent Mobility teams to improve their programs and employee experiences

Talent Mobility professionals around the world are doing more: More volume, more customized services for mobile employees and more strategic support within their organizations. But how do they plan to meet business demands and keep up with global uncertainties and policy changes, while successfully relocating, attracting and retaining top talent?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005019/en/

These are among the key answers and insights featured in the Annual State of Mobility Report 2020 from Graebel Companies, Inc., a leading provider of talent and workplace mobility for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies.

The free interactive report is now available at: https://view.graebel.com/state-of-mobility-2020/p/1.

The online report offers industry insights from 280 global Mobility professionals surveyed during Graebel’s insideMOBILITY® industry events last year in five cities worldwide. In addition, for the first time, the 2020 report also incorporates outside perspectives from a variety of resources to further inform and educate Human Resources and Mobility professionals about global best practices they can use to enhance their programs and outcomes.

“Mobility professionals are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities given today’s ever-changing business, political and socio-economic environment,” said Bill Graebel, SGMS, Graebel chairman and CEO. “While Talent Mobility teams bring diverse thinking and solutions based on regional needs, our report clearly shows they are unified in their goal to elevate the employee experience by continuously evolving their programs and policies.”

Among the report’s key findings from Talent Mobility professionals:

  • 41% feel that Mobility program transparency and flexibility are the features that enhance their employees’ relocation experiences the most. This means companies need to review all elements of their global Mobility program through their employees’ eyes to effectively compete for talent.
  • 58% plan to focus on offering a valuable perspective on broader talent management matters over the next five years. This includes sharing strategic insights within their companies about Human Resources and talent management integration, real-time business intelligence, analytics and dashboards.
  • 7 out of 10 say technology used by their assignees will be the biggest change to their program over the next five years. This indicates that assignees’ engagement with technology – and the amount of control they’re given – can help shape their experience and level of satisfaction.

Graebel’s State of Mobility Report 2020 also offers intelligence on in-the-news topics such as Brexit, diversity and inclusion, technology, policy management, gig workers, and visa and immigration compliance. Global snapshots showcase region-by-region Talent Mobility opportunities.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter with CEO Richard answering shareholders' questions on the company's year-end report
AQ
11:12aMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Murray Brook
AQ
11:11aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Earnings Call Release Notice
BU
11:11aMCEWEN MINING : Q4 and Year-End 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
11:11aSUMMIT PARTNERS : Announces Global Promotions
BU
11:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
11:10aBRIDGESTONE : Partnering with Diverse Roster of Over 75 Athletes on Road to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
AQ
11:10aTESLA : Gkn automotive winter testing its latest modular edrive technology as sales on track to grow 141% in 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group