Graebel Companies, Inc. : Launches Annual State of Mobility Report 2020

Interactive report shares practical insights, trends and actions for Talent Mobility teams to improve their programs and employee experiences

Talent Mobility professionals around the world are doing more: More volume, more customized services for mobile employees and more strategic support within their organizations. But how do they plan to meet business demands and keep up with global uncertainties and policy changes, while successfully relocating, attracting and retaining top talent?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005019/en/

These are among the key answers and insights featured in the Annual State of Mobility Report 2020 from Graebel Companies, Inc., a leading provider of talent and workplace mobility for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies.

The free interactive report is now available at: https://view.graebel.com/state-of-mobility-2020/p/1.

The online report offers industry insights from 280 global Mobility professionals surveyed during Graebel’s insideMOBILITY® industry events last year in five cities worldwide. In addition, for the first time, the 2020 report also incorporates outside perspectives from a variety of resources to further inform and educate Human Resources and Mobility professionals about global best practices they can use to enhance their programs and outcomes.

“Mobility professionals are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities given today’s ever-changing business, political and socio-economic environment,” said Bill Graebel, SGMS, Graebel chairman and CEO. “While Talent Mobility teams bring diverse thinking and solutions based on regional needs, our report clearly shows they are unified in their goal to elevate the employee experience by continuously evolving their programs and policies.”

Among the report’s key findings from Talent Mobility professionals:

41% feel that Mobility program transparency and flexibility are the features that enhance their employees’ relocation experiences the most. This means companies need to review all elements of their global Mobility program through their employees’ eyes to effectively compete for talent.

58% plan to focus on offering a valuable perspective on broader talent management matters over the next five years. This includes sharing strategic insights within their companies about Human Resources and talent management integration, real-time business intelligence, analytics and dashboards.

7 out of 10 say technology used by their assignees will be the biggest change to their program over the next five years. This indicates that assignees’ engagement with technology – and the amount of control they’re given – can help shape their experience and level of satisfaction.

Graebel’s State of Mobility Report 2020 also offers intelligence on in-the-news topics such as Brexit, diversity and inclusion, technology, policy management, gig workers, and visa and immigration compliance. Global snapshots showcase region-by-region Talent Mobility opportunities.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005019/en/