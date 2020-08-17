Grafana Labs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate R&D Investments in Open Source Logs, Metrics and Composable Observability

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Grafana Labs announced that it has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round, which will be used to aggressively accelerate its product roadmap in key areas across its leading open and composable observability platform —where customers can mix and match best-of-breed open and proprietary data sources — and nurture and invest in the wider Grafana community.



Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners , the oversubscribed round also included additional investment from Lead Edge Capital . Both are existing investors that participated in the company’s first institutional financing in October 2019 .

Since then, the company has seen significant adoption of leading open source technologies, including its Loki project for logging, the CNCF Prometheus project for metrics, and Grafana itself. Grafana has become the de facto dashboarding software, enabling everyone from hobbyists to the world's largest enterprises to unify data from disparate sources. Over the last year, the company has also scaled up its sales and marketing teams, and has grown to over 170 employees in 20 countries.

Grafana Labs is also announcing the Grafana Accelerator Program (GAP) to nurture early stage companies and side projects that are innovating in the wider Grafana ecosystem. GAP will provide free Grafana Cloud and Grafana Enterprise subscriptions, cash grants, equity financing, and inside access to the core Grafana Labs developers. Learn more here .

“Grafana Labs’ growth is a testament to one of our core missions of helping people unify and understand their data wherever it lives, giving them complete freedom in choosing their own observability strategy. This allows users to query data natively at its source in real time, rather than having to move, store and pay for data in yet another database. Their existing data can be combined with Prometheus metrics and Loki logs, and available on Grafana Cloud, giving them a truly complete understanding of their complex systems,” said Raj Dutt, co-founder and CEO of Grafana Labs.

“Users continue to love Grafana Labs’ products because they are easy to adopt, simple to build with, and offer best-in-class features. Most importantly, Grafana’s open source approach doesn’t lock customers into expensive and proprietary platforms. Using Grafana has become a no-brainer decision for both early adopters and large enterprises, and this new round of funding enables the company to double down on both product and community. I’m also excited about GAP (Grafana Accelerator Program), which reduces the hurdles for Grafana’s diverse ecosystem to innovate on top of its technology,” said Gaurav Gupta, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs supports organizations’ monitoring, visualization and observability goals through an open and composable platform built around Grafana, the leading open source software for visualizing your metrics, logs and traces, wherever they live. There are now more than 550,000 active installations of Grafana, and the instantly recognizable dashboards have become ubiquitous. Grafana Labs’ commercial products include Grafana Enterprise , with key features and support for large organizations, and Grafana Cloud, a hosted Grafana-based stack that includes Prometheus and Graphite (for metrics) and Loki (for logs). Today, more than 1,000 customers—including Bloomberg, eBay, PayPal, and Sony—turn to Grafana Labs to help bring their data together, all through software that is vendor-neutral. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .