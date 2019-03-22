Graftech International : Form4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(2)

Restricted Stock Units

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.

(2) The RSUs vest in five equal annual installments beginning on March 21, 2020.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableExpiration DateCodeV

(A)

(D)

3/21/2019

A

75000

(2)

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Rintoul David J. C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131 X President and CEO

Title

Common Stock

Signatures

/s/ Cynthia A. Binns, by power of attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

3/22/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Amount or Number of Shares

75000

$0

75000

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.