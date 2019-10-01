Graftech International : Form4

FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Rintoul David J.
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD [
|
__X__ Director
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EAF ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
|
|
C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTD., 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Title
|
|
Number of
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
Deferred Share
|
(1)(2)
|
9/30/2019
|
|
|
A
|
|
140.2694
|
|
(1)(3)
|
|
(1)(3)
|
|
Common
|
140.2694
|
$0
|
21263.1983
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)(2)
|
9/30/2019
|
|
|
A
|
|
501.7281
|
|
(1)(4)
|
|
(1)(4)
|
|
Common
|
501.7281
|
$0
|
76056.0759
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Additional units accrued pursuant to dividend equivalent rights with respect to outstanding awards of units based upon the closing price of EAF as of the dividend payment date.
-
Each unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.
-
Deferred share units vest on April 19, 2021 and will be settled in whole shares of common stock which will be delivered to the reporting person by the end of the calendar year in which the reporting person terminates employment with the company.
-
The restricted stock units vest in five equal annual installments beginning on March 21, 2020.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
|
Rintoul David J.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
X
|
|
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ James R. Warren, by power of attorney
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Graftech International Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:32:08 UTC