Graham Architectural Products : Former Cadillac Showroom Vrooms Back to Life

August 2, 2019

The nearly 100-year-old building at 6001 Cass Avenue, Detroit, Michigan will soon assume a new identity and Graham is proud to provide more than 870 windows to this beautiful adaptive rehabilitation project.

Built in 1920, the structure was originally known as the Cadillac Sales and Service Building. In the 1970's it was acquired by Wayne State University and repurposed as classroom space for their criminal justice department.

Now owned by local developers, The Platform, 6001 Cass will become a mixed-use facility offering retail and office space, and will house WSU's permanent art collection. The double-height 2nd story, once an automobile showroom, will serve as a communal area capable of hosting meetings and events.

As part of the refit, the building features several Graham products chosen both for their accurate historic aesthetic and their excellent performance. Included is our popular SR6700 Steel Replica window with false vents. Also featured is our 1200 Series Fixed Offset window which is inoperable but has the appearance of a hung window.

Development is expected to complete in the autumn of 2019, so stay tuned for updates and new photos!

To find out more about the Graham window and door products used on this project, contact Bruce Croak, Graham's marketing manager.