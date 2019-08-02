Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Graham Architectural Products : Former Cadillac Showroom Vrooms Back to Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:40am EDT

August 2, 2019

The nearly 100-year-old building at 6001 Cass Avenue, Detroit, Michigan will soon assume a new identity and Graham is proud to provide more than 870 windows to this beautiful adaptive rehabilitation project.

Built in 1920, the structure was originally known as the Cadillac Sales and Service Building. In the 1970's it was acquired by Wayne State University and repurposed as classroom space for their criminal justice department.

Now owned by local developers, The Platform, 6001 Cass will become a mixed-use facility offering retail and office space, and will house WSU's permanent art collection. The double-height 2nd story, once an automobile showroom, will serve as a communal area capable of hosting meetings and events.

As part of the refit, the building features several Graham products chosen both for their accurate historic aesthetic and their excellent performance. Included is our popular SR6700 Steel Replica window with false vents. Also featured is our 1200 Series Fixed Offset window which is inoperable but has the appearance of a hung window.

Development is expected to complete in the autumn of 2019, so stay tuned for updates and new photos!

To find out more about the Graham window and door products used on this project, contact Bruce Croak, Graham's marketing manager.

Disclaimer

Graham Architectural Products Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 13:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aPound plunge prompts bargain hunters to look beyond Brexit fog
RE
10:08aKudlow sidesteps media report that Trump could delay, block tariff on Chinese goods
RE
10:05aMTN asks Nigerian tribunal to rule on tax treatment of $1 bln fine
RE
10:04aEU to choose between Dijsselbloem, Georgieva, for IMF; Rehn quits
RE
10:03aTAKE FIVE : Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead
RE
09:59aTSX dips at open as trade tensions weigh
RE
09:58aTariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner--Update
DJ
09:56aCanada posts narrower June trade surplus despite falling exports, imports
RE
09:55aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : will support East African Community to stimulate regional trade
PU
09:55aU S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR : Statement by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Pizzella on the July Jobs Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
5ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group