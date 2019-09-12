Log in
Graham Architectural Products : Part of Two More Award-Winning Projects

09/12/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

September 12, 2019

Accolades continue to pour in for projects involving Graham Architectural Products.

We are delighted to announce that two of our recent projects will be recognized with Metamorphosis Awards in the November/December edition of retrofit magazine.

Graham was part of the award-winning renovations to both Bayard Taylor School (PS 158) in Manhattan and Delco Lofts in downtown Dayton. The projects were entered into the competition by project partner firms.

Bayard Taylor School (PS 158)

Years of neglect and a fateful decision to remove, instead of repair, a monumental projecting cornice led to water penetration and damage to interior finishes throughout the Bayard Taylor School.

Ambitious restoration of the interior and exterior, coupled with the installation of a replication cornice highlighted the project. Another dramatic improvement was achieved through the replacement of over 300 openings with Graham's S2500 double hung Series window.

Delco Lofts

Delco Lofts is the adaptive reuse of the one-time Dayton Engineers Laboratory Company (DELCO) building. Built in 1909, it eventually became a warehouse before standing empty for 17 years.

Now, though, it features 133 residential lofts as well as a brewery. Those lofts are particularly appealing thanks to Graham's over 1,200 Series 6700 windows. The very large openings invite lots of light, while also providing great views of Dayton. Some of those windows even overlook Fifth Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds' Class A Minor League affiliate.

'We are proud to have played a role in these award-winning projects, and we congratulate our project partners for having a vision and the expertise to bring that vision to life,' said Jim Eisenbeis, Graham's director of marketing & project management.

For more information on the Graham windows used on these projects, contact Bruce Croak, Graham's marketing manager.

Graham Architectural Products Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 16:46:00 UTC
