Graham Architectural Products : Windows Adorn WSU's Chatsworth Tower Project

March 27, 2020

Historic Detroit Building Transformed

Wayne State University is currently renovating its Chatsworth Residence Hall, and Graham windows are everywhere you look.

The iconic structure, built in 1928 and added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1986, was acquired by the university in 1961 and repurposed for student housing. It was closed in May of 2019 for major renovations, including demolition of most of its floors and walls.

When completed, the new Chatsworth Tower will be modernized for student living, study, and assembly, while maintaining parts of it's historic character. Project planning is aiming for a LEED Silver rating.

Graham provided a variety of products to the project. Most visible are the 531 of our 2200 Series single hung windows, featuring a historic beveled profile. The project called for a triple-grid configuration with trapezoidal grids on the exterior glass, a bar between the glass, and a flat-bar on the interior glass, to simulate true muntins.

Graham also provided dozens of our GT1400 Series historic fixed windows, and S6800 Series fixed and in-swing casement windows.

To find out more about the Graham window and door products used on this project, contact Jim Eisenbeis Graham's marketing manager.