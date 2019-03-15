Grain Growers of Canada : Career Opportunity – Manager, Policy and Government Relations

March 15, 2019

ABOUT GRAIN GROWERS OF CANADA

The Grain Growers of Canada provides a strong national voice for over 65,000 grain, oilseed and pulse producers through its 15 provincial, regional, and national grower groups. Devoted to representing the producers' interests, Grain Growers of Canada is dedicated to the pursuit of a policy environment that maximizes global competitiveness for our members.

Grain Growers of Canada is a rejuvenated organization that is eager to continue to grow its historical influence in the development and improvement of national agriculture policy. Grain Growers of Canada has a new vision to become the most effective agriculture lobby organization in Canada.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Manager, Policy & Government Relations:

Supports the Executive Director of the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) in the achievement of the strategic plan of the organization;

is responsible for the development of GGC policy which reflects the common goals and positions of its members; and

is responsible for building positive relationships with federal government representatives.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Contribute to the development of GGC's advocacy strategy.

Position GGC as a trusted advisor and informed partner with government officials and industry colleagues.

Represent GGC on external government, industry and related committees, as appropriate.

Monitor news media and government sources for potential regulatory/legislative changes that have the ability to impact GGC members.

Support the work of GGC's policy committees through the provision of timely intelligence on emerging issues.

Develop and communicate policy options for consideration by members of GGC policy committees.

Work with GGC members to determine farm level, regional and commodity specific impact of national policies.

Develop policies which reflect the common goals and positions of GGC members.

Prepare written submissions as part of GGC's participation in government consultations.

Develop issue specific briefings for GGC representatives in preparation for media interviews, government meetings and committee appearances.

SUPERVISION

Directs the work of consultants, students and interns as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

University degree in political science, public policy, Canadian studies, economics or a related discipline.

Minimum of 5 years government relations and policy experience; with a preference for direct experience working at the political level within government.

A strong understanding of Federal government processes and institutions.

Working knowledge of Canadian agriculture, agronomic practices, and regulatory affairs.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, superior oral and written capabilities, including the ability to build professional relationships with government.

A pre-established network of governmental contacts, at the federal level; preferably in agriculture and other relevant departments.

Demonstrated ability to communicate with a variety of stakeholders (members; academics; government; media) and the ability to exercise leadership and diplomacy amongst diverse perspectives and priorities.

Bilingualism (English and French) is an asset.

WORKING CONDITIONS

GGC offers flexible work arrangements in an effort to promote a balanced lifestyle

Occasional evening and weekend will be required

Some domestic travel (20%-30%)

Position is based in Ottawa (GGC office is located in downtown Ottawa)

Competitive benefits package offered

Salary commensurate with experience

Please send your resume to Erin Gowriluk, Executive Director egowriluk@ggc-pgc.ca

Resumes will be considered until Monday, April 15th, 2019

VIEW PDF