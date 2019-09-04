Grain Growers of Canada : welcome appointment of new ambassador to China

September 4, 2019

Canada's farmers are united in urging action to reopen the Chinese market to our world-class agri-food exports.

Ottawa (September 4, 2019) - On behalf of 65,000 Canadian grain, oilseed and pulse producers, the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) would like to commend the federal government on their appointment of Dominic Barton as ambassador to China.

'Canada's grain growers would like to congratulate Mr. Barton on his new role,' said GGC Chair Jeff Nielsen from his farm in Olds, AB. 'Given the importance and recent uncertainty of our trade relationship, it is crucial to have an experienced voice in China to stand up for our sector and help re-open the markets we count on.'

Canada's farmers rely on exports to survive and thrive as over 90 per cent of our agri-food products are shipped to international customers. GGC is hopeful that the federal government prioritizes the needs of our export-oriented grain sector. This includes quickly moving to resolve the market access challenges that our members are increasingly facing into the Chinese marketplace.

'Canadian grain farmers have suffered the impact of this trade dispute for far too long,' added Nielsen. 'We rely on certainty with our customers to secure our future and are hopeful that our new ambassador will help to re-establish a fruitful relationship with our second-largest trading partner.'

As author the 2017 Barton Report, prepared by an advisory council formed by Finance Minister Morneau, Mr. Barton indicated that agriculture was as a sector with the potential for substantial growth and export improvement. GGC is confident that Mr. Barton will carry forward this sentiment and recognize that agriculture is a key driver of the Canadian economy.

GGC will continue to advocate for immediate action on this file and prioritize market access for Canadian agri-food exports.

About Grain Growers of Canada

Grain Growers of Canada provides a strong national voice for over 65,000 active and successful grain, oilseed and pulse producers through its 16 provincial, regional and national grower groups. Our mission and mandate are to pursue a policy environment that maximizes global competitiveness and to influence federal policy on behalf of independent Canadian grain farmers and their associations.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ehman

Manager, Communications & Stakeholder Relations

(o): 613-233-9954 ext. 202

(c): 613-222-2726

(e): lehman@ggc-pgc.ca

Download PDF