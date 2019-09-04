Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Grain Growers of Canada : welcome appointment of new ambassador to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

September 4, 2019

Canada's farmers are united in urging action to reopen the Chinese market to our world-class agri-food exports.

Ottawa (September 4, 2019) - On behalf of 65,000 Canadian grain, oilseed and pulse producers, the Grain Growers of Canada (GGC) would like to commend the federal government on their appointment of Dominic Barton as ambassador to China.

'Canada's grain growers would like to congratulate Mr. Barton on his new role,' said GGC Chair Jeff Nielsen from his farm in Olds, AB. 'Given the importance and recent uncertainty of our trade relationship, it is crucial to have an experienced voice in China to stand up for our sector and help re-open the markets we count on.'

Canada's farmers rely on exports to survive and thrive as over 90 per cent of our agri-food products are shipped to international customers. GGC is hopeful that the federal government prioritizes the needs of our export-oriented grain sector. This includes quickly moving to resolve the market access challenges that our members are increasingly facing into the Chinese marketplace.

'Canadian grain farmers have suffered the impact of this trade dispute for far too long,' added Nielsen. 'We rely on certainty with our customers to secure our future and are hopeful that our new ambassador will help to re-establish a fruitful relationship with our second-largest trading partner.'

As author the 2017 Barton Report, prepared by an advisory council formed by Finance Minister Morneau, Mr. Barton indicated that agriculture was as a sector with the potential for substantial growth and export improvement. GGC is confident that Mr. Barton will carry forward this sentiment and recognize that agriculture is a key driver of the Canadian economy.

GGC will continue to advocate for immediate action on this file and prioritize market access for Canadian agri-food exports.

About Grain Growers of Canada
Grain Growers of Canada provides a strong national voice for over 65,000 active and successful grain, oilseed and pulse producers through its 16 provincial, regional and national grower groups. Our mission and mandate are to pursue a policy environment that maximizes global competitiveness and to influence federal policy on behalf of independent Canadian grain farmers and their associations.

Media Contact:
Lindsey Ehman
Manager, Communications & Stakeholder Relations
(o): 613-233-9954 ext. 202
(c): 613-222-2726
(e): lehman@ggc-pgc.ca

Download PDF

Disclaimer

Grain Growers of Canada published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17pAFFORDABILITY REMAINS MAJOR ISSUE FOR AUSTRALIANS : Aer
PU
07:09pUK manufacturing locked in pre-Brexit nosedive - trade body
RE
06:57pMARY BARRA : sources
RE
06:57pGM CEO Barra set to hold White House meetings Thursday with Trump -sources
RE
06:52pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Official Foreign Reserves for August 2019
PU
06:42pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Wolf livestock depredations hit record level
PU
06:42pFB : Yellow Jackets welcome Eagles for opener, Family Day
PU
06:37pBrazil court rules Uber drivers are freelancers, not employees
RE
06:27pCEPA CANADIAN ENERGY PIPELINE ASSOCIATION : Response to Court of Appeal Ruling on Trans Mountain Expansion Project Legal Challenges
PU
06:27pGRAIN GROWERS OF CANADA : welcome appointment of new ambassador to China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
5INTERTEK GROUP : INTERTEK : Appointed by North Sea Wind Power Hub Consortium to Support Pioneering Wind Energy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group