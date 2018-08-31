Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw Co-Writes and Performs Original Song for National Geographic Documentary Films’ FREE SOLO, from Acclaimed Documentarian Duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

National Geographic Documentary Films taps Grammy award-winning legend
Tim McGraw to perform an original song for its upcoming feature
documentary FREE SOLO. From award-winning documentary filmmaker
Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy
Chin (“Meru”), the highly anticipated film documents “one of the
greatest athletic feats of any kind ever” (The New York Times) and will
premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend and be released in
theaters on Sept. 28. McGraw Music LLC/Columbia Nashville will release
McGraw’s song, Gravity, digitally later this year. Click here
for a sneak peek.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005441/en/
Performed by McGraw, the song was co-written by McGraw and Grammy
award-winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna (“Humble and Kind”, “Girl
Crush”), and complements the intensely intimate, personal story of
climber Alex Honnold in FREE SOLO.
“There are few people who pursue their passion with the fearlessness of
Alex Honnold. It’s both terrifying and exhilarating to be on that
journey with him when you watch FREE SOLO. Lori McKenna and I
wanted the lyrics of ‘Gravity’ to be a reminder that fear is a battle
fought on a variety of planes, from mental to spiritual to physical. We
tend to think ‘fearlessness’ is synonymous with big bold gestures, but
there’s also a fragility inherent in risk — and we wanted that to come
through. In the studio, Byron Gallimore and I wanted a track that
sonically resonated with Marco Beltrami’s score and felt as big as El
Capitan,” said McGraw.
“It was an honor to work with Tim McGraw and he truly delivered a
stunning song with ‘Gravity,’" says the film’s Music Supervisor Tracy
McKnight. “The song perfectly captures the heart and soul of this
remarkable film and Alex Honnold’s extraordinary achievement.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with two of the most phenomenally
talented artists in the world — music superstar Tim McGraw and top-tier
songwriter Lori McKenna,” says Ashley Winton, vice president, music,
National Geographic Partners. “Their genuine passion and honesty shines
through in the track, ‘Gravity,’ further connecting audiences to the
profoundly aspirational story told in FREE SOLO.”
FREE SOLO is a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of
free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his
lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ...
the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park … without a rope.
The edge-of-your seat thriller is an inspiring portrait of an athlete
who challenges both his body and his beliefs on a quest to triumph over
the impossible, revealing the personal toll of excellence.
Link to FREE SOLO trailer here.
High-res Tim McGraw photo here.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DOCUMENTARY FILMS PRESENTS
A LITTLE MONSTER
FILMS PRODUCTION
AN ITINERANT MEDIA PRODUCTION
A
PARKES+MacDONALD/IMAGE NATION PRODUCTION
A FILM BY ELIZABETH CHAI
VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN
For more information, visit www.natgeotvpressroom.com,
or follow us on Twitter using @NGC_PR.
About Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated
the singles charts with a stunning 43 No. 1 singles. He recently had
three singles in the top 20 at the same time on the Billboard Country
Airplay chart, a feat he was the first to achieve — and the first to
achieve twice. His most recent album, and first-ever joint album with
his wife, Faith Hill, “The Rest of Our Life,” was released in November
2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and
No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. McGraw has been the most played
country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending over
10 weeks at No. 1 (“Live Like You Were Dying” and the genre-breaking
“Over and Over”). His multiweek No. 1 single “Humble and Kind” from
2015’s “Damn Country Music” won the Grammy for Best Country Song,
spawned a New York Times best-selling book and won a coveted Clio Award
for Best Integrated Campaign. McGraw recently starred in and narrated
the hit movie “The Shack,” adding it to such other film credits as
“Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side.” The movie’s end credit song
— “Keep Your Eyes on Me” — was performed by McGraw and Hill and is
included on the official soundtrack, which debuted at No. 1
on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart in March 2017. McGraw is
currently on tour with Hill on their record-setting Soul2Soul World
Tour, which kicked off in April 2017 with 80 sold-out shows and
continued in Europe and the United States throughout 2018.
About National Geographic Documentary Films
National Geographic Documentary Films is committed to bringing the world
premium, feature documentaries that cover timely, provocative and
globally relevant stories from the very best documentary filmmakers in
the world. National Geographic Documentary Films is a division of
National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between National
Geographic and 21st Century Fox. Furthering knowledge and understanding
of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130
years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries,
going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people
around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do
it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National
Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration,
conservation and education. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or
nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005441/en/