Grand Capital Ventures' Subsidiary Reports 2018 Revenues Top $8.3 Million

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.’s (OTC: GRCV),
(“the Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Yuka Clothing, Inc., (“YUKA”),
reported that its revenues for 2018 exceeded $8.3 million. For several
years, YUKA has been and continues to be, a successful name in the
e-commerce industry, delivering to its clients full-spectrum online
brand building and sales-and-marketing services including turnkey sales,
customer support, and order processing and fulfillment.
Grand Capital Venture’s acquisition of YUKA earlier this year was part
of a broader corporate restructuring of the Company that saw its focus
shift to branding and business services for the over $2.86
trillion e-commerce market.
“These numbers verify that we have built a successful company,” said CEO
Meir ‘Miko’ Avitan. “For us, 2019 begins from a place of strength,
giving us the ability to provide strong returns for our shareholders
well into the future. We are confident that this year we will further
strengthen our online industry market position, and continue to grow our
revenues significantly.”
Avitan, one of the new directors of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.,
acknowledged earlier this year that all pre-acquisition business
operations of the Company would be wound down or discontinued as a
result of the change of control shifting to the management of YUKA.
Meanwhile, the Company’s digital presence, found on the web at www.Yukaecom.com,
is undergoing a series of enhancements to reflect the fact that YUKA is
now the principal operating company of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
About Yuka Clothing, Inc.
Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales
channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce
market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and
sales-and-marketing services to expand a client’s brand reach. Services
offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but
also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand
photography.
About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the
nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to
bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in
this press release constitute "forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement
that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate,"
"project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning,"
"expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may,"
or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and
financial position to differ materially from those included within the
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow
its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results
predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication
of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include,
among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited
financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions --
activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional
competition and conditions of equity markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005037/en/