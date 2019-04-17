Grand Capital Ventures' Subsidiary Reports 2018 Revenues Top $8.3 Million

Acquisition of multi-million dollar e-commerce brand, YUKA, shifts Company’s focus to branding and business services for rapidly growing online sales industry

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.’s (OTC: GRCV), (“the Company”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Yuka Clothing, Inc., (“YUKA”), reported that its revenues for 2018 exceeded $8.3 million. For several years, YUKA has been and continues to be, a successful name in the e-commerce industry, delivering to its clients full-spectrum online brand building and sales-and-marketing services including turnkey sales, customer support, and order processing and fulfillment.

Grand Capital Venture’s acquisition of YUKA earlier this year was part of a broader corporate restructuring of the Company that saw its focus shift to branding and business services for the over $2.86 trillion e-commerce market.

“These numbers verify that we have built a successful company,” said CEO Meir ‘Miko’ Avitan. “For us, 2019 begins from a place of strength, giving us the ability to provide strong returns for our shareholders well into the future. We are confident that this year we will further strengthen our online industry market position, and continue to grow our revenues significantly.”

Avitan, one of the new directors of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc., acknowledged earlier this year that all pre-acquisition business operations of the Company would be wound down or discontinued as a result of the change of control shifting to the management of YUKA. Meanwhile, the Company’s digital presence, found on the web at www.Yukaecom.com, is undergoing a series of enhancements to reflect the fact that YUKA is now the principal operating company of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

About Yuka Clothing, Inc.

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client’s brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

