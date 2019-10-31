Grand Investment International : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
優 創 金 融 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited
(formerly known as Grand Investment International Ltd. 大唐投資國際有限公司*)
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1160)
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ji Qiang ("Mr. Ji") will resign as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the "CEO") due to his other personal commitments and Ms. Wang Biao ("Ms. Wang") will be appointed as the CEO, both with effect from 1 November 2019.
Mr. Ji has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").
The biographical details of Ms. Wang are as follows:
Ms. Wang, aged 50, graduated from the Tianjin University of Commerce in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in information management. Ms. Wang has nearly 25 years of work experience in investment management, corporate finance and corporate governance. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang has served as the executive director of Zhongrong Guosheng (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. responsible for the company's general operation and investment management since 2012. From 1998 to 2012, Ms. Wang was the executive officer of Tianjin Sunrise Group Co., Ltd. responsible for administration management and corporate investment and finance. From 1995 to 1998, Ms. Wang served as the deputy general manager of Tianjin Sunrise Kemao Co., Ltd. and was responsible for corporate investment and finance and administration management.
Ms. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company and has no fixed term of service with the Company. The appointment of Ms. Wang can be terminated by either party by serving at least three-month's prior written notice to the other party. Ms. Wang is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$1,200,000 for acting as the CEO and may receive discretionary bonus or other forms of remuneration as determined by the Board with reference to her duties, performance and the prevailing market conditions.
Ms. Wang does not hold any other positions with the Company as at the date of this announcement and has not held any other directorships in any public companies (the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas) in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement.
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wang beneficially owns 20% of the entire issued share capital of Renown Future Limited (which holds 88,129,080 issued shares of the Company, representing approximately 51% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement). Save as disclosed herein, Ms. Wang does not have any interests in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the date of this announcement.
Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Wang which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ji for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and welcome Ms. Wang for taking up her new position in the Company.
By Order of the Board
Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited
He Luling
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Kaizhen as executive director; Mr. He Luling (Chairman) as non-executive director; and Ms. Ma Yin Fan, Ms. Yan Yan and Mr. Xu Yanfa as independent non-executive directors.
* for identification purpose only
