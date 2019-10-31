Grand Investment International : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

優 創 金 融 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited

(formerly known as Grand Investment International Ltd. 大唐投資國際有限公司*)

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1160)

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Youth Champ Financial Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ji Qiang ("Mr. Ji") will resign as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the "CEO") due to his other personal commitments and Ms. Wang Biao ("Ms. Wang") will be appointed as the CEO, both with effect from 1 November 2019.

Mr. Ji has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The biographical details of Ms. Wang are as follows:

Ms. Wang, aged 50, graduated from the Tianjin University of Commerce in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in information management. Ms. Wang has nearly 25 years of work experience in investment management, corporate finance and corporate governance. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang has served as the executive director of Zhongrong Guosheng (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. responsible for the company's general operation and investment management since 2012. From 1998 to 2012, Ms. Wang was the executive officer of Tianjin Sunrise Group Co., Ltd. responsible for administration management and corporate investment and finance. From 1995 to 1998, Ms. Wang served as the deputy general manager of Tianjin Sunrise Kemao Co., Ltd. and was responsible for corporate investment and finance and administration management.

Ms. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company and has no fixed term of service with the Company. The appointment of Ms. Wang can be terminated by either party by serving at least three-month's prior written notice to the other party. Ms. Wang is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$1,200,000 for acting as the CEO and may receive discretionary bonus or other forms of remuneration as determined by the Board with reference to her duties, performance and the prevailing market conditions.