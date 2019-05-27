Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grand Ming : Change of Headquater and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

佳 明 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1271)

CHANGE OF HEADQUARTER AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors of Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that the Company's headquarter and the principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to 22/F, Railway Plaza, 39 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 30 May 2019.

The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited

Chan Hung Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Hung Ming

Mr. Tsui Ka Wah

Mr. Lau Chi Wah

Mr. Kan Yau Wo

Mr. Yuen Ying Wai

Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill

Mr. Kwan Wing Wo

Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny

Disclaimer

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aMANDARIN ON-THE-GO IN TAIWAN : Learn a New Language While Traveling Abroad
BU
06:32aBANK LEUMI LE ISRAEL BM : Leumi Reports First-Quarter 2019 Net Income of NIS 1,092 Million ($301 million) and 12.7% Return on Equity
PR
06:31aESPIAL : Enghouse Buys Espial Group Inc.
PR
06:30aCHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES : Hong Kong regulator fines China Merchants $3.4 million for IPO failure
RE
06:30aENERGY : Crete up in arms over station site as Ariadne issues cable tenders
AQ
06:29aDATALEX : granted NDC Level 4 status
PU
06:29aNEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : It is getting warmer
PU
06:29aSINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06:29aBETA SOFTWARE : New Website of Auconet GmbH
PU
06:27aROYAL PHILIPS : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler seeks Renault merger to meet auto challenges
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris i..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About