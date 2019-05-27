Grand Ming : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

佳 明 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1271)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 6 June 2019 (Thursday) for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited

Chan Hung Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: