Grand Ming : Date of Board Meeting

GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
佳 明 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1271)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 6 June 2019 (Thursday) for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019, and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.
By Order of the Board
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited
Chan Hung Ming
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 27 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
|
Mr. Chan Hung Ming
|
Mr. Tsui Ka Wah
|
Mr. Lau Chi Wah
|
Mr. Kan Yau Wo
|
Mr. Yuen Ying Wai
|
Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill
|
Mr. Kwan Wing Wo
|
Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny
