Grand Ming : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 20181231

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGrand Ming Group Holdings Limited 4/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1271
Description :Ordinary share
Par valueAuthorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
10,000,000,000
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Balance at close of the month
|
10,000,000,000
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$100,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
(2) Stock code :
Description :No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
-1-
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Stock code :No. of preference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
709,771,173
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of the month
709,771,173
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share option scheme adopted on 23/07/2013
Ordinary Shares
(Note 1)
2.
(//
)
Shares
(Note 1)
3.
(//
)
Shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
NIL
NIL
NILNIL
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
NIL
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
NILNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
NIL
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A
amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A