Grand Ming : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 20181231

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGrand Ming Group Holdings Limited 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1271

Description :Ordinary share

Par valueAuthorised share

No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000 Increase/(decrease) NIL NIL Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$100,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) (2) Stock code :

Description :No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

-1-

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) N/A

Stock code :No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

709,771,173

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

709,771,173

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share option scheme adopted on 23/07/2013

Ordinary Shares

(Note 1)

2.

(//

)

Shares

(Note 1)

3.

(//

)

Shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NILNIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

NILNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

NIL

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of Amount at closeClass and description 1. N/A

amount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A