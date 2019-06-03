Grand Ming : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 20190531

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
709,771,173
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
NIL
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
709,771,173
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
Granted
|
|
Exercised
|
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23/07/2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
NIL
|
|
|
NIL
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
NIL
