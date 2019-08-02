Grand Ming : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 20190731

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGrand Ming Group Holdings Limited 2/8/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1271

Description :Ordinary share

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 HK$0.01

HK$100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$100,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Description : No. of other classes of shares N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

709,771,173

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

709,771,173

N/AN/A

N/A

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme

No. of new shares of No. of new shares ofincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the month

issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Share option

scheme

adopted on

23/07/2013

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

(//

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(//

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

NILNILNILNILTotal A. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

NIL

NIL

N/ANIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichNominal value at close of preceding month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal value

Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of themonthmonthissued during the month

theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

// ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A