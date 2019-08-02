Grand Ming : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 20190731

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGrand Ming Group Holdings Limited 2/8/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1271
Description :Ordinary share
No. of ordinary (State shares currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 HK$0.01
HK$100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$100,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
709,771,173
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of the month
709,771,173
N/AN/A
N/A
N/AN/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme
No. of new shares of No. of new shares ofincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. Share option
scheme
adopted on
23/07/2013
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
NILNILNILNILTotal A. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
NIL
NIL
N/ANIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal value
Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of themonthmonthissued during the month
theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A