Grand Ming : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2020
07/27/2020 | 04:46am EDT
GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
佳 明 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1271)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 27 JULY 2020
At the annual general meeting of Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 27 July 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 24 June 2020 were put to the vote by poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
Number of votes
Ordinary Resolutions
(Approximate %)
For
Against
1.
To receive and approve the audited financial statements and the
604,135,651
701
reports of the directors and independent auditor of the
(99.9999%)
Company for the year ended 31 March 2020;
2.
To declare a final dividend of 4.0 HK cents per ordinary share
604,135,651
701
of the Company (the "Shares") each for the year ended 31
(99.9999%)
March 2020;
3.
(A)
To re-elect the following retiring directors:
(I) Mr. Lau Chi Wah;
604,135,637
715
(II) Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill; and
604,135,637
715
(III) Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny;
604,135,637
715
(99.9999%)
To authorise the board (the "Board") of directors (the
604,135,651
701
"Directors") of the Company to fix the directors'
(99.9999%)
remuneration;
4.
To re
-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company to hold
604,135,651
701
(99.9999%)
|
To approve the bonus issue of shares on the basis of one
604,135,651
701
(1) bonus Share for every one (1) existing Share held on
|
To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors
604,135,651
701
(99.9999%)
(0.0001%)
|
To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors
604,131,637
4,715
to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares in
|
|
Conditional upon resolutions 5(B) and 5(C) being passed,
604,131,637
4,715
(99.9992%)
(0.0008%)
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 709,771,173 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
By Order of the Board
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited
Chan Hung Ming
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 27 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Chan Hung Ming
Mr. Tsui Ka Wah
Mr. Lau Chi Wah
Mr. Kan Yau Wo
Mr. Yuen Ying Wai
Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill
Mr. Kwan Wing Wo
Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny
