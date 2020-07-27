Log in
Grand Ming : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2020

07/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

佳 明 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1271)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JULY 2020

At the annual general meeting of Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 27 July 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 24 June 2020 were put to the vote by poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Number of votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited financial statements and the

604,135,651

701

reports of the directors and independent auditor of the

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

Company for the year ended 31 March 2020;

2.

To declare a final dividend of 4.0 HK cents per ordinary share

604,135,651

701

of the Company (the "Shares") each for the year ended 31

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

March 2020;

3.

(A)

To re-elect the following retiring directors:

(I) Mr. Lau Chi Wah;

604,135,637

715

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

(II) Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill; and

604,135,637

715

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

(III) Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny;

604,135,637

715

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

(B)

To authorise the board (the "Board") of directors (the

604,135,651

701

"Directors") of the Company to fix the directors'

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

remuneration;

4.

To re

-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company to hold

604,135,651

701

office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Board

to fix their remuneration; and

- 1 -

5. (A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

To approve the bonus issue of shares on the basis of one

604,135,651

701

(1) bonus Share for every one (1) existing Share held on

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

4 August 2020

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors

604,135,651

701

to repurchase shares in the Company not exceeding 10%

(99.9999%)

(0.0001%)

of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the

passing of the relevant resolution

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors

604,131,637

4,715

to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares in

(99.9992%)

(0.0008%)

the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of

Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant

resolution

Conditional upon resolutions 5(B) and 5(C) being passed,

604,131,637

4,715

the general unconditional mandate granted to the

(99.9992%)

(0.0008%)

Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional

shares in the Company pursuant to resolution 5(C) be

extended by the addition thereto of an amount

representing the aggregate number of the share capital of

the Company repurchased by the Company under the

authority granted pursuant to resolution 5(B)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 709,771,173 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By Order of the Board

Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited

Chan Hung Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Hung Ming

Mr. Tsui Ka Wah

Mr. Lau Chi Wah

Mr. Kan Yau Wo

Mr. Yuen Ying Wai

Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill

Mr. Kwan Wing Wo

Mr. Lee Chung Yiu Johnny

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:45:02 UTC
