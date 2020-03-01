Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama to Open May 1st 2020

Room reservations being accepted from today

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on May 1st, 2020. Currently operating as the Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, the hotel will be rebranded and operated by Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. from that date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200301005072/en/

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama will offer a Southern European atmosphere incorporating a striking pink exterior. The hotel will provide guests with a unique opportunity to refresh both their minds and bodies while enveloped in a refreshing resort breeze, inspired by the concept "The epitome of quality, where guests can experience ultimate comfort, unlock all their senses."

Reservations will be accepted from today, March 2nd, 2020.

Urban Resort Experience

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama is located in Maihama, a popular leisure destination for families in Japan and from overseas. Its 37-meter high nine-story atrium lobby —one of the tallest in Japan— creates an open and welcoming atmosphere.

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama will offer accommodation comprising more than 700 guest rooms surrounding the atrium lobby, all with their own balcony. The hotel will additionally provide views of Tokyo Bay while offering guests the feel of an urban resort.

The new property will be the second Grand Nikko-branded luxury hotel in Japan, following the opening of Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba. After the hotel’s opening, its facilities —including guest rooms, and restaurants— will be renovated in stages, in order to provide guests and visitors with the high standard of luxury associated with the Grand Nikko brand.

Opening Celebration Campaign

5% discount off the best available rate, with early check-in from 14:00

Reservation period: March 2, 2020 to June 30, 2020

Applicable period: May 1, 2020 to check-in July 16, 2020

Room rates: from JPY 11,200 for 2 people, including tax and service charge (Standard room)

For One Harmony Members (members of Okura Nikko Hotels’ loyalty program)

10% discount off the best available rate, with early check-in from 14:00

Reservation period: March 2, 2020 to July 16, 2020

Applicable period: June 1, 2020 to check-in July 16, 2020

Room rates: from JPY 10,600 for 2 people, including tax and service charge (Standard room)

*One Harmony loyalty points and benefits can be used from June 1, 2020

Overview

Location: Maihama 1-7, Urayasu City, Chiba prefecture Layout: B1 floor to 12th floors Facilities: 703 guest rooms, 11 banquet rooms, two wedding halls and a chapel. Access: 4 minutes walk from Bayside station on the Disney Resort Line (connects to the JR Keiyo or Musashino Line at Maihama station)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200301005072/en/