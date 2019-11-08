Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 in relation to, the signing of a non-binding strategic co-operation agreement by the Company, Ecostar and Hope Star on 23 September 2019 (the "Strategic Co-operationAgreement"). On 8 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, through its indirect wholly- owned subsidiary, Glory Skytop, entered into the JV Agreement with Ecostar and Hope Star, pursuant to which the JV Parties agreed to establish the JVC for the purpose of developing environmental-friendly tyre recycling plants in the PRC (the "Project") with a registered capital of US$10 million (equivalent to approximately HK$78.4 million). Glory Skytop, Ecostar and Hope Star shall contribute US$5.1 million, US$2.0 million and US$2.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$40.0 million, HK$15.7 million and HK$22.7 million), respectively.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As certain applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the transactions contemplated under the JV Agreement are more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the JV Agreement and completion of the transactions thereunder constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to announcement and reporting requirements under the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 in relation to, the signing of a non-binding strategic co-operation agreement by the Company, Ecostar and Hope Star on 23 September 2019. The Board is pleased to announce that, on 8 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Glory Skytop, entered into the JV Agreement with Ecostar and Hope Star. Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the JV Parties agreed to establish the JVC for the purpose of the Project.

- 1 -