Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS OF SECURITIES AND REQUEST FORM

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘 海 高 新 資 源 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 65)

13 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of Securities of the Company

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Company")

Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Interim Report") on the Company's website (the "Corporate Communications")

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report of our Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.grandocean65.com.

You may access the Interim Report by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting "2019 Interim Report" under "Financial Reports"; or by searching under "Listed Company Information" on the website of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited. Viewing the above document requires Adobe® Reader®.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Interim Report, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Interim Report will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Interim Report, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

Ng Ying Kit

Executive Director

二零一九年九月十三日

致本公司證券的非登記持有人

弘海高新資源有限公司（「本公司」）

於本公司網站刊發二零一九年中期報告（「中期報告」）的通知（「公司通訊」）

我司現謹通知 閣下，本公司之中期報告的英文及中文本，現已登載於本公司網站www.grandocean65.com。

閣下可於本公司網頁主頁按「投資者關係」一項，再在「財務報告」項下選擇「2019 中期報告」；或在香港交易及結算所有限 公司披露易網頁於「上市公司公告」項下搜尋，即可下載及瀏覽本中期報告。以上文件須使用Adobe® Reader®。

倘 閣下擬收取中期報告的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處－卓佳雅 柏勤有限公司。中期報告的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取中期報告的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有公 司通訊的印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時至下午5 時致電卓佳雅柏勤有限公司客 戶服務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333。

代表

弘海高新資源有限公司

吳映吉

執行董事

謹啟