Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grand Opening of Central Landings Senior Living Apartment Homes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

PALM COAST, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the Grand Opening of Central Landings Senior Living, a $14.8 Million affordable senior housing community, consisting of 83 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income, located in the Palm Coast Town Center.

Central Landings Senior Living is the newest affordable community within the past 5 years in Flagler County, dedicated to the senior “on the go” lifestyle.  The community will feature units ranging from one to three bedrooms, allowing options of extra space for those that have recently downsized to those not ready to retire and needing a home office, all within 4-Story Mid-Rise buildings over garages, and serviced by stress-free easy access elevators. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops, CleanSteel energy efficient appliances and screened in patios, along with other modern day features. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities that include a clubhouse with dedicated senior resident activities center, “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table” and business center, Amazon HUB package center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, walking trails with “Get Fit” stations and dog park.  For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.CentralLandingsSeniorLiving.com.

Palm Coast Town Center is a master development with a vision of 2,500 multifamily residential units, 1.4 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of commercial space, including a movie theater, hotel and nursing home.  The Town Center currently includes the Palm Coast City Hall, with 14,000 square feet of retail, Epic Movie Theater and multifamily residential units from Central Landings at Town Center, Palm Coast Senior Living and Reserve at Brookhaven that are also all managed by ConcordRENTS. Additionally, Palm Coast Landing is a shopping center bordering the Town Center, anchored by Super Target, Michaels, Pet Smart and other nationally known retail establishments.

Funding for Central Landings Apartment Homes comes from $7.4 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $5.2 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P. 

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:
Ammon Smith
Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com
407.620.6791

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
01:12pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Announces Skip 3 Payments Offer for New Homebuyers
PR
01:09pDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 04.05.2020 pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financial year
PU
01:09pRyan Insurance Becomes Founding Member of Guided Insurance Solutions
GL
01:08pMYLAN RELEASES "A LEGACY OF IMPACT : 2019 Global Social Responsibility Report"
PR
01:06pVERUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pAFRICAN ENERGY CHAMBER : American and African Oil and Gas Players propose regulatory measures to ensure sustainability in response to covid-19 and beyond
EQ
01:05pOptimum Financial Group reveals excellent results for 2019
GL
01:05pReliability Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial and Operating Results
GL
01:04pMARATHON GOLD : Announces Upsize of its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Units to C$30 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group