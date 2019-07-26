Grand Opening of West End, A New Home Community in Northwest San Diego by Morgan Holdings, Set for Saturday, July 27

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West End, a $12 million infill development of nine single-family homes by Morgan Holdings is holding its grand opening on Saturday, July 27, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 5803 Renault Way. The public event will offer delicious food, raffle prizes, balloon animals, kids face painting, home tours and live music.



San Diego City Council President Pro Tempore and Member Barbara Bry will take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the representative of District 1 where West End is located.

The private community of modern coastal homes is the first new residential for-sale development in almost 40 years for University City, a local community just east of the University of California, San Diego.

“We are excited to show our new West End community in this beautiful neighborhood,” said Blake Morgan, project manager of the development. “After almost four decades with no new homes being built in University City, West End is sure to be a wonderful addition to an already thriving and established neighborhood and community.”

The homes feature a modern coastal aesthetic and are filled with natural light, serene living and entertaining spaces. With crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, two- and three-car garages and enclosed backyards, the homes offer layouts and design appointments that are perfect for families and individuals alike. “Each new custom home has been designed with style and luxury to provide our homebuyers with the finest coastal lifestyle,” Morgan said.

Residents of West End will enjoy a near-private recreation area, gated dog park with seating, running path and landscaped bio-retention basin, all of which will be maintained by the homeowners association.

West End is conveniently located near a world-class university (UCSD) and private schools, the new shopping destination Westfield UTC, health centers and award-winning restaurants. It is within walking distance to nearby shops, a gourmet market and cafes and just a short drive to the beach, freeways, Downtown San Diego, the airport and La Jolla Cove.

The Brett Dickinson Team, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the properties for Morgan Holdings. Agents are available to show the homes Wednesday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays.

More information about the West End community is available at https://www.westendsandiego.com/ .

About Morgan Holdings

Morgan Holdings is a private real estate investment and development firm based in La Jolla, Calif., that specializes in developing multi-use, apartment and single-family homes. Established in 1959, Morgan Holdings is celebrating its 60th year in business spanning three generations of Morgans. With over $2 billion dollars in development, its projects can be found in California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Illinois.

Ingrid Jones 949-395-5489 ijones@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton 714-544-6503 ganton@antonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a56e02a5-1edf-48e3-bdd2-f8a1187bd1ba