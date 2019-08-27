Grand Opening of ‘Stacy's Chicken Salad Chick' in Rome, August 27

Founder of Chicken Salad Chick celebrates new hometown restaurant with week of giveaways, incentives and special guests.

Stacy Brown, recognized as the “The Chick” behind Chicken Salad Chick, is coming back home to Rome, Georgia with a personalized version of her acclaimed southern inspired, fast-casual eatery. The grand opening of the new restaurant, located at 800 Martha Berry Blvd. by Floyd Medical Center, took place on Tuesday, August 27 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors officially opening at 10 a.m. On August 23 and 24, the restaurant hosted two Friends & Family events benefiting the Ruth and Naomi House.

On opening day, visitors are in for a treat as they will be able to meet Stacy Brown and the real chicks who inspired some of the brand’s popular flavors—including Kickin’ Kay Lynne, Classic Carol, Rockin’ Rita, Jazzy Julie, Nutty Nana, Sassy Scotty, Cranberry Kelli, Buffalo Barclay and Jalapeno Holly. Also on Opening Day, the first 100 guests will receive FREE Chicken Salad for a year! To celebrate this affair all week long, locals can experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials at the new restaurant:

Tuesday, August 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year : The first 100 guests will receive free Chicken Salad Chick for an entire year, equivalent to one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. * Line begins at 6 a.m. on opening day. Guests on premise prior to 6 a.m. will not be eligible for the giveaway * Any guests unable to join for the morning first 100 giveaway may enter throughout the day into a special drawing for Free Chicken Salad for a year.

– : The first 100 guests will receive free Chicken Salad Chick for an entire year, equivalent to one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. * * Any guests unable to join for the morning first 100 giveaway may enter throughout the day into a special drawing for Free Chicken Salad for a year. Wednesday, August 28 – Free Chick Tumbler : The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel 32 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.*

– : The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel 32 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.* Thursday, August 29 – Free Rome Chick t-shirt: The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free commemorative Rome Chick t-shirt while supplies last.*

– The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free commemorative Rome Chick t-shirt Friday, August 30 – Morning and Afternoon Giveaways : The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. will be given the opportunity to join the Scoop of the Month Club. Members will receive one free scoop of chicken salad each month. In addition, in the spirit of keeping Rome green, the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. who make a $25 purchase will receive a one-of-a-kind Chick Planter!*

– : The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. will be given the opportunity to join the Scoop of the Month Club. Members will receive one free scoop of chicken salad each month. In addition, in the spirit of keeping Rome green, the first 50 guests at 6 p.m. who make a $25 purchase will receive a one-of-a-kind Chick Planter!* Saturday, August 31 – Free Large Chick Cooler: The first 100 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks To-Go will receive the perfect picnic present – a free Chicken Salad Chick cooler!*

*Must be age 16 or older and have downloaded the Cravings Credits app; must purchase the Chick Special*

In addition to Chicken Salad Chick’s menu of signature varieties, guests will have the opportunity to order exclusive “vintage” flavors, including Nutty Nana and Jazzy Julie year-round. Guests will also be able to order fresh salads, sides, soups for dine-in, take-out and drive-thru, as well as full-service catering from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 125 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, QSR’s top Franchise Deals in 2019, FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company continues to grow across the United Stations and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment. See chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

