Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrandSouth Bancorporation : reports first quarter 2020 earnings of $1.9 million and declares a dividend of $0.08 per common share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:33am EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank, today reported earnings of $1.9 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, compared to earnings of $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. Income before the provision for loan losses and taxes was $3.6 million for the quarter, the best results in the history of the Company. The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share payable on May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 4, 2020.

The Company finished the first quarter of 2020 with total assets of $925.1 million. This is a $13.4 million, or 1.47%, increase in total assets since December 31, 2019.

While the credit metrics continued to look strong at the end of the quarter, management decided to strengthen the allowance for loan losses to recognize the risks from an overall weakening of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raising it to 1.42% of gross loans at March 31, 2020 from 1.36% at December 31, 2019. Annualized return on average assets was 0.85% for the quarter.

We continue to focus on the effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic as it relates to our Company, employees, customers and other stakeholders. As of April 28, 2020, we have processed 208 loans through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaling $33.7 million. We have also assisted affected customers by granting loan payment deferrals on 217 loans totaling $70.3 million, or 9.0% of total gross loans. These results demonstrate the exceptional teamwork and effort of every employee of the Company. We are proud to be a resource for our community during these challenging times.

To view the full report, visit https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/244964/content

About GrandSouth Bank: GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into seven locations and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $925 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, including over $770 million in gross loans. Learn more at:

https://www.grandsouth.com/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bancorporation-reports-first-quarter-2020-earnings-of-1-9-million-and-declares-a-dividend-of-0-08-per-common-share-301051024.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pMicromem Provides Update
NE
12:05pCREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:04pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pBRIGGS & STRATTON : MaskForce Consortium Produces Reusable Face Masks For Front Line Workers; Briggs & Stratton Corporation Leads Filtration Efforts
PR
12:03pCLEARFIELD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pBPM Survey of West Coast Businesses Finds Cash Flow Top Concern, Modest Faith in “V-Shaped” Pandemic Recovery
BU
12:02pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FITB
GL
12:01pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Offers Relief Measures to its Clients Affected by the Flooding in the Fort McMurray Region
AQ
12:01pSundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group