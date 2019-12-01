Grande : COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO INVESTMENT IN THE TARGET COMPANY BY WAY OF CAPITAL INCREASE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

敏捷控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 186)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO INVESTMENT IN THE TARGET COMPANY BY WAY OF CAPITAL INCREASE

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Nimble Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 19 September 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the major and connected transaction in relation to the investment in the Target Company by way of Capital Increase. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Conditions have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 30 November 2019. Following Completion, the registered capital of the Target Company increases from RMB10,000,000 to RMB20,408,200, the Company indirectly owns approximately 51% equity interest in the Target Company and the Target Company becomes an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The financial results of the Target Company shall be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Nimble Holdings Company Limited

Tan Bingzhao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 November 2019