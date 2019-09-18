Grande : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

敏捷控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 186)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Nimble Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2019 in respect of, among other things, the major and connected transaction in relation to investment in the Target Company by way of capital increase (the "Announcement") and the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in respect of the delay in despatch of circular of the Company (the "Delay Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) details of the Capital Increase Agreement, (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (iii) the letter of advice from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders;