Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grande : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NIMBLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

敏捷控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 186)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Nimble Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 1 August 2019 in respect of, among other things, the major and connected transaction in relation to investment in the Target Company by way of capital increase (the "Announcement") and the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in respect of the delay in despatch of circular of the Company (the "Delay Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) details of the Capital Increase Agreement, (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (iii) the letter of advice from Gram Capital to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders;

  1. financial information of the Group and the Target Company; and (v) the notice of the SGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules on or before 18 September 2019.

1

As additional time is required for the Company to arrange for the bulk-printing of the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to 19 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Nimble Holdings Company Limited

Tan Bingzhao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tan Bingzhao and Mr. Deng Xiangping; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. Lin Jinying, Dr. Lu Zhenghua and Dr. Ye Hengqing.

2

Disclaimer

The Grande Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 11:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aLOUDPACK : to Give Special Sneak Peek of Three New Product Lines at Hall of Flowers
BU
08:08aBEAZER HOMES USA : Announces Preliminary Operating Results
BU
08:08aENTEGRIS : Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration Co., Ltd.
BU
08:08aTINUBU SQUARE : Reinforces Support for Surety Sector With Sponsorship of ACORD Connect 2019
BU
08:08aBIOGEN : to Study Higher Dose of Spinraza in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
DJ
08:07aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil and samara region sign supplemental agreement on cooperation
PU
08:07aAVIC INTERNATIONAL : Update on book closure period of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
08:07aHENRY SCHEIN : Practice Pink Program Supports the Global Fight Against Cancer
PU
08:07aSUN HING PRINTING : Final results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
08:07aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Makes for Happy Travels with Four Times More Data on Passport World
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group