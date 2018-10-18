Grandstream Adds IP Audio Door System to Portfolio of Access Control Solutions

GDS3705 tracks and manages access to any physical building and offers powerful integration with Grandstream’s entire solution portfolio

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced the release of a new IP Audio Door System. The GDS3705 is a weatherproof IP door access system that offers full duplex audio intercom functionality and secure code based or keyless entry through RFID cards/fobs. The newest member of Grandstream’s award-winning GDS series of Access Control Devices, the GDS3705 is weatherproof and vandal-resistant thanks to its sleek zinc alloy metal design, and offers alarm-in and alarm-out support for integration with other security devices.

Like the popular GDS3710, the GDS3705 supports seamless integration with Grandstream’s entire solution portfolio to offer a powerful end-to-end solution for access control, attendance management, audio intercom and physical security protection. It integrates easily with all of Grandstream’s IP phones, video phones, portable WiFi and DECT phones, as well as the Grandstream Wave mobile app for audio intercom and door opening for visitors with a single touch of a phone key. It can be managed using Grandstream’s free facility management software, GDS Manager, which offers a wide-range of attendance and device management, as well as real-time activity reports. The GDS3705 can also be integrated with Grandstream’s UCM series of IP PBXs so that it can ring other SIP devices through a simple extension call.

Key features of the GDS3705 include:

Built-in microphone and HD loudspeaker with advanced Acoustic Echo Cancellations (AEC)

HD audio with up to a 1.5-meter voice pickup distance and 3-meter loudspeaker coverage range

Supports SIP calls to any SIP endpoints to facilitate 2-way audio intercom and door opening using Grandstream SIP devices

Integrated PoE, RFID chip reader, alarm-in and alarm-out, Wiegand interface, and RS485 port

A sleek, high-end design featuring IP66 and IK10 certified weatherproof and vandal-resistant zinc alloy metal casing for operations in -30°C to 60°C environment

Available accessories include in-wall mounting kit, RFID cards/fobs, and USB RFID card reader

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GDS3705, which includes product datasheets, links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The GDS3705 IP Audio Door System is generally available now through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $360 USD.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005070/en/