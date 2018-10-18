Grandstream Adds IP Audio Door System to Portfolio of Access Control Solutions

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified
communication solutions since 2002, today announced the release of a new
IP Audio Door System. The GDS3705
is a weatherproof IP door access system that offers full duplex audio
intercom functionality and secure code based or keyless entry through
RFID cards/fobs. The newest member of Grandstream’s award-winning GDS
series of Access Control Devices, the GDS3705 is weatherproof and
vandal-resistant thanks to its sleek zinc alloy metal design, and offers
alarm-in and alarm-out support for integration with other security
devices.
Like the popular GDS3710, the GDS3705 supports seamless integration with
Grandstream’s entire solution portfolio to offer a powerful end-to-end
solution for access control, attendance management, audio intercom and
physical security protection. It integrates easily with all of
Grandstream’s IP phones, video phones, portable WiFi and DECT phones, as
well as the Grandstream Wave mobile app for audio intercom and door
opening for visitors with a single touch of a phone key. It can be
managed using Grandstream’s free facility management software, GDS
Manager, which offers a wide-range of attendance and device management,
as well as real-time activity reports. The GDS3705 can also be
integrated with Grandstream’s UCM series of IP PBXs so that it can ring
other SIP devices through a simple extension call.
Key features of the GDS3705 include:
-
Built-in microphone and HD loudspeaker with advanced Acoustic Echo
Cancellations (AEC)
-
HD audio with up to a 1.5-meter voice pickup distance and 3-meter
loudspeaker coverage range
-
Supports SIP calls to any SIP endpoints to facilitate 2-way audio
intercom and door opening using Grandstream SIP devices
-
Integrated PoE, RFID chip reader, alarm-in and alarm-out, Wiegand
interface, and RS485 port
-
A sleek, high-end design featuring IP66 and IK10 certified
weatherproof and vandal-resistant zinc alloy metal casing for
operations in -30°C to 60°C environment
-
Available accessories include in-wall mounting kit, RFID cards/fobs,
and USB RFID card reader
Product Resources
Click
here to visit the product page for the GDS3705, which includes
product datasheets, links to technical resources, guides and firmware.
Price and Availability
The GDS3705 IP Audio Door System is
generally available now through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution
channels at a list price of $360 USD.
