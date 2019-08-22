Log in
Grandstream : Expands GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones with New Wi-Fi Model

08/22/2019 | 10:34am EDT

The GRP2612W offers easy management and mass deployment while providing built-in Wi-Fi and up to 16 multi-purpose keys

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions since 2002, today announced the release of the newest member of their GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones. The GRP2612W is a powerful IP phone with 2+2 lines and built-in Wi-Fi. It features a sleek design and a suite of next-generation features including dual-band Wi-Fi support, 16 virtual multi-purpose keys (VPKs), a color LCD with swappable faceplates for easy logo customization and more. Built for the needs of desktop workers and designed for easy deployment, the GRP2612W offer an easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy voice endpoint.

“Our ground-breaking GRP series is helping our partners and customers around the world to easily take-on large deployments through powerful, customizable devices with next-generation features that are easy-to-deploy and simple-to-manage,” said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. “The GRP2612W takes the GRP series to the next level by offering a simple, easy-to-use model that also works over Wi-Fi to make deployments even more flexible.”

The GRP2612W becomes the newest member of Grandstream’s GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones, which are designed to offer simple mass deployment and easy-management paired with next-generation features. The GRP series combines with the Grandstream Device Management System (GDMS) to provide centralized provisioning and deployment. Specific features of the GRP2612W include:

  • 2.4” (320x240) color LCD, up to 4 SIP accounts and 4 multi-purpose line keys
  • Integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi.
  • Up to 16 virtual multi-purpose keys (VPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial, 4 XML programmable softkeys
  • Dual switched 10/100MBps ports
  • Easily swappable faceplate for flexible logo customization
  • Zero provisioning and easy management through Grandstream’s new cloud platform, GDMS (Grandstream Device Management System). GDMS, which is currently in Beta and will be officially released in the coming months, provides a centralized secure interface to easily provision and manage large deployments of Grandstream endpoints.
  • Industry leading security protection such as secure boot, random default password, unique security certificate per device, and encrypted data storage
  • Support for all major voice codecs including wide-band Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, G.723, iLBC, G.726, etc. and multi-party conferencing
  • Dual firmware images for improved reliability
  • Unified firmware across with all other GRP2600 series models

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GRP2612W, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GRP2612W series is generally available for purchase through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail prices of $119 USD.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


