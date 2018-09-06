Grange Insurance : Adds Roadside Assistance to Mobile App

Auto insurance customers with Grange Insurance will soon be able to
request roadside assistance directly through their Grange Mobile app.
The digital experience includes real-time GPS tracking of the service
truck to the customer’s location, so they can rest assured that help is
on the way — and know when it arrives.
“The technology is truly amazing,” John North, Grange Insurance
President of Personal Lines, said. “From initiating the request to the
customer satisfaction survey at the end, the platform provides a fully
digital experience for roadside assistance that’s fast, safe and
reliable for our customers.”
With the new optional Roadside Assistance coverage, Grange policyholders
will receive help with the most frequent types of roadside emergencies,
including engine trouble, battery issues, running out of fuel, getting
locked out of the vehicle, having a flat tire and needing a tow to the
nearest repair facility.
Available at three coverage levels, customers can choose the Roadside
Assistance coverage that best meets their needs. For example, higher
coverage levels provide towing over greater distances, more advanced
locksmith services, lodging expenses, airbag replacement and trip
interruption coverage.
Grange’s roadside assistance service will be powered by Urgent.ly, a
leading global digital roadside assistance platform. Urgent.ly combines
powerful platform technology with a proven and reliable service provider
network comprised of over 45,000 digitally connected service vehicles.
With safety and quality as a top priority, Urgent.ly conducts extensive
background checks of its service provider partners. Customers can see
the name and contact information of the service provider and can contact
the driver directly.
To use the service, Grange customers with Roadside Assistance coverage
must first download the Grange Mobile app, available for both iPhone and
Android devices. During a roadside emergency, the customer can use their
app to either click to call an Urgent.ly customer service representative
or to complete a fully-digital request for roadside assistance via the
app.
Urgent.ly’s technology gathers information from the customer, such as
finding their location, and then coordinates the delivery of the service
truck. Once the request is made, customers can watch as the service
truck travels to their location, using a real-time, GPS-enabled map on
their Grange Mobile app. Customers can also call to request roadside
assistance using the phone number printed on the back of their ID cards.
Customers that prefer to request service over the phone will still be
able to track their entire experience in real-time using a mobile web
app delivered via text message.
While Grange customers with Roadside Assistance coverage will have no
out-of-pocket cost for eligible covered services, customers without this
coverage can still call for roadside assistance and pay with a credit
card over the phone, with access to Grange’s negotiated lower rates.
Now available in Kentucky, Grange’s new Roadside Assistance coverage and
on-demand roadside services will be available in nearly all states where
Grange offers auto insurance by the end of the year.
Grange Insurance’s new Roadside Assistance coverage will replace its
existing Towing & Labor coverage in most states, which helped reimburse
policyholders after a covered roadside emergency.
About Grange
Grange
Insurance, with $3 billion in assets and more than $1.2 billion in
annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935 and based in
Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers
auto, home, life and business insurance protection. The company and its
affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005544/en/