Grange Insurance Announces Additional $1 Million Donation to Nonprofits for COVID-19 Pandemic Support

Today, Grange Insurance Company announced that it is contributing $1 million to local nonprofits to support health and human services response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our communities continue to be impacted by this pandemic, our nonprofit organizations need our support now more than ever as the demand grows for critical basic services like food, shelter, and physical and mental health and safety,” said John Ammendola, Grange Insurance President and CEO. “Grange has long been dedicated to serving its local communities through its partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Providing this additional support in a time of urgent need is the right thing to do to help lift up our impacted neighbors.”

Through its Grange Insurance Gives Foundation, the company approved a total of $1 million in COVID-19 response grants to be released over the next few months. Grange is currently distributing $600,000 in individual grants. The company is giving $100,000 grants to each of the following organizations in Central Ohio: Community Shelter Board, LifeCare Alliance, St. Stephens Community House, United Way of Central Ohio, YWCA Columbus and to the United Way Fox Cities in support of our affiliate partner Integrity Insurance, headquartered in Appleton, WI. Grange identified these organizations based on established relationships and the services they provide to most directly address the needs created by this unprecedented crisis.

Grange will distribute the remaining funds over the next few months to additional nonprofit organizations serving on the front lines of this crisis. This $1 million in COVID-19 contributions is in addition to the nearly $1 million the company already planned to give to nonprofits in 2020.

Community Shelter Board works to provide those in need a place to call home through homelessness prevention, shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.csb.org/about-us/.

LifeCare Alliance helps older adults and medically challenged residents by providing health and nutrition services including meal delivery, wellness centers, and at-home help. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.lifecarealliance.org/.

St. Stephens Community House supports the physical, social and emotional needs of its community by providing services that advance self-sufficiency, including emergency crisis support and food insecurity. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.saintstephensch.org/.

United Way of Central Ohio is focused on fighting poverty by providing support in four areas – basic needs, good jobs, strong neighborhoods and student success. The United Way has established a COVID-19 Community response fund to help provide basic resources to those hit hardest in this crisis. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit liveunitedcentralohio.org/.

YWCA Columbus is committed to creating a community of safety, support and stability for women and their families by providing emergency shelter and long-term supportive housing as well as education and employment services. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.ywcacolumbus.org/.

United Way Fox Cities improves lives by building a stronger community by focusing on four areas – developing children and youth; promoting health, healing and crisis intervention; providing basic needs and self-sufficiency; and strengthening families. This United Way chapter has also established a COVID-19 Community response fund to help provide basic resources to those most in need during this crisis. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.unitedwayfoxcities.org/.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3 billion in assets and in excess of $1 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Life insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life Insurance. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.grangeinsurance.com.

