Grange Insurance Announces COVID-19-Related Actions to Support Its Customers and Communities

04/16/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

Today, Grange Insurance Company announced that its auto insurance customers will receive a 25% premium refund for April and May related to the various COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. The company estimates the impact to be up to $25 million in relief throughout all of its operating states. The refunds are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support its customers, independent agents, employees, and communities during these uncertain times.

“Grange is taking this and other important actions because it’s the right thing to do during a difficult time for our loyal customers, many of whom have been personally and financially impacted by the pandemic,” said John Ammendola, Grange Insurance President and CEO. “The dedication to our mission of providing peace of mind and protection during life’s unexpected events has never been stronger. We’ve always been a caring company and we’re taking important and meaningful steps to support our customers during this time.”

For Our Customers

The premium refunds announced today are in addition to the relief Grange is already providing to customers during this pandemic. This includes offering a grace period to pay premiums for personal and commercial policyholders impacted by the circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, to support our commercial restaurant clients and our personal auto policyholders who work in the restaurant industry, we have adjusted our coverages temporarily. As many restaurants have shifted to take-out or delivery-only service, their employees are taking on new responsibilities to deliver food. To help those employees, we temporarily suspended the enforcement of the food delivery exclusion in our personal auto policies. For our insured restaurant owners that need to offer food delivery services, we are providing commercial auto coverage to address the gap during the crisis.

For Our Employees

In mid-March, Grange smoothly transitioned nearly all of our office-based employees to work from home using interactive technology. These actions have helped us ensure the health and safety of our employees while allowing us to continue to provide the same, uninterrupted, high-quality service to both our independent agents and policyholders. We have also updated our workflex and PTO policies to make it easier for our employees to work and care for their families. Understanding these are stressful times, we offer paid leave for any employee caring for someone with COVID-19 as well as a 24/7 support hotline for employees and family members. For the few employees still in our buildings performing essential facility dependent functions, we are providing generous stipends to show our appreciation for the important work they’re doing. Lastly, to keep our employees fully informed, we established an online COVID-19 resource center with important information to help them stay safe, healthy, connected, and engaged.

For Our Communities

Grange is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work, now more than ever as demand grows for critical services during the pandemic. In addition to our normal philanthropic donations, Grange made additional donations to some hard-hit organizations. In March, we provided $85,000 in charitable giving to health and human services focused charities as well as holding blood drives in our office parking lots.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3 billion in assets and in excess of $1 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Life insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life Insurance. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.grangeinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2020
