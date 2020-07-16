Log in
Grange Insurance Named to Ward's 50® List of Top Performing P&C Insurance Companies For 2020

07/16/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Grange Insurance Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 list of top performing P&C insurance companies for 2020. As part of this year’s Ward’s 50 group, Grange Insurance was recognized for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period (2015-2019).

“We are very pleased and proud to be part of this coveted Ward’s 50 list and to be among the top performers in our industry,” said President and CEO John Ammendola. “Earning a place on this list demonstrates our continued commitment to our company’s financial strength, stability and growth. We thank our Independent Agents for their partnership and the trust they place in us to serve their clients, and we thank our dedicated associates who have made our company what it is today.”

The Ward’s 50 list is released annually by Aon, a prominent global professional services firm. Ward benchmarking is the leading operational and compensation benchmarking and best practices service for insurance companies. For the past 30 years, Ward has annually analyzed the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and nearly 700 life-health insurance companies, identifying the top performers per segment.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3 billion in assets and more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider founded in 1935 and based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home, life and business insurance protection. Life insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life Insurance. Grange Insurance Company and its affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.grangeinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2020
