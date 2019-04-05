Gränges : Presentation of Gränges' interim report for January-March 2019

Gränges' interim report for the period January-March 2019 will be published at 07.30 CEST on Friday, 26 April 2019.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to a webcasted conference call on Friday, 26 April 2019, at 10.00 CEST. CEO Johan Menckel and CFO Oskar Hellström will present the report.

The webcast will be available on www.granges.com/investors. To participate in the conference call, please call +46 8 51999355 (Sweden), +44 203 1940550 (United Kingdom) or +1 855 269 2605 (United States). Call a few minutes before the conference call begins.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Hellström, CFO and Deputy CEO

oskar.hellstrom@granges.com, tel: +46 8 459 59 00

About Gränges

Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20 per cent. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products. The company's geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 420,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has about 1,800 employees and net sales of SEK 13 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on Gränges is available at www.granges.com.