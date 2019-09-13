Gränges : Temporary production disturbances affecting Gränges' sales volume in third quarter

Gränges has during July and August experienced temporary production disturbances in the Huntingdon and Salisbury plants in the US. The production disturbances have impacted the already capacity constrained rolling mills and resulted in lost production capacity and lower sales volume. The specific issues behind the disturbances have been solved. For the third quarter the temporary production disturbances are expected to lead to a loss of sales volume of about 6 ktonnes.

'We usually do not comment on minor production disturbances, but when occurring in plants operating at close to maximum capacity there is a direct impact on the sales volume. The specific issues behind the disturbances have been solved and we have also strengthened the production organization in Gränges Americas to further increase the focus on process stability and availability of the production assets. Moreover, I am looking forward to the start of production for our expansion investments in the fourth quarter as this also will ease the current capacity constraints', says Gränges' CEO Johan Menckel.

Gränges will publish its Interim Report for January to September 2019 on Thursday 24 October at 07:30 CEST. CEO Johan Menckel and CFO Oskar Hellström will present the report at a webcasted conference call at 10.00 CEST the same day.

