Granicus : Named a Top 100 GovTech Firm by Government Technology for Fourth Straight Year

01/08/2019 | 02:35pm EST

Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions to government, has been named to Government Technology magazine’s 2019 GovTech 100 list for the fourth year in a row.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005990/en/

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology magazine that recognizes companies who are making a difference in the ways that state and local government agencies operate and serve their constituents. Granicus has been named to the GovTech 100 list each year since the list was established by Government Technology in 2016.

The increasing maturity of GovTech software and government agencies’ growing familiarity with the benefits of government-specific cloud software solutions have resulted in considerable industry growth and increasing expectations from citizens. Granicus’ best-in-class platform, which includes the only FedRAMP-compliant digital communications solution govDelivery, serves more than 4,000 government clients that depend on Granicus to maximize the impact of their citizen-facing initiatives.

“Granicus’ staying power on the GovTech 100 year after year, in a rapidly evolving space, validates our mission to provide a powerful and innovative platform of software solutions to governmental agencies, at all levels,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Ultimately, by helping empower governments to use technology and digital tools to operate more efficiently and communicate more effectively, we are able to expand the reach and impact of the essential services that governments provide.”

More details about the recognition and the broader GovTech 100 list can be found on the full list of the 2019 GovTech 100.

About Granicus

Granicus provides technology that empowers government organizations to create better lives for the people they serve. By offering the industry’s leading cloud-based solutions for communications, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to more than 4,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect more than 185 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance government transparency and citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government realize better outcomes and have a great impact for the citizens they serve. Learn more at granicus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
