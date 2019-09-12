Granite Named No. 1 Most Charitable Company in Massachusetts

Communications Service Provider Recognized by the Boston Business Journal at The Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards

Granite Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it was named the No. 1 most charitable contributor in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Tracy Miranda Teixeira and Alex Teixeira accept the Boston Business Journal award naming Granite as the No. 1 most charitable contributor in Massachusetts at the Corporate Citizenship Awards ceremony. Initial publication date: September 6, 2019. ©Boston Business Journal 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite was honored as one of Massachusetts' most generous companies at the annual Corporate Citizenship Awards celebration on September 5th. This year, a record 105 companies qualified as a top charitable contributor by giving at least $100,000 each in contributions to Massachusetts-based charities and social-service nonprofits in 2018.

Granite contributed more than $24 million to charitable organizations in Massachusetts in 2018. This includes $6.5 million to fund cancer research from the company’s annual Saving by Shaving event, when local leaders, celebrities as well as Granite executives and teammates shave their heads to raise money and awareness.

At Granite, philanthropy is not just an annual event. Each week Granite teammates donate on average $5,000 for Granite Gives Back to give to local charities.

“Granite is honored to be recognized as the most charitable contributor in our home state of Massachusetts,” said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications. “Philanthropy is a core value for our company and our teammates. We’re happy to help people in our local communities any way we can. It’s just what we do.”

To learn more about Granite’s philanthropic initiatives or to donate to our causes, please visit our Granite Gives Back website at www.granitenet.com/granitegivesback

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.4 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

