Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : February 7, 2019 GRANITE REIT NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2018 RESULTS

02/07/2019 | 05:25pm EST

77 King St. W., Suite 4010 P.O. Box 159 Toronto-Dominion Centre Toronto, ON, M5K 1H1 Canada

GRANITE REIT NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL FOR

FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2018 RESULTS

February 7, 2019, Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2018 after the close of markets on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The toll free number to use for this call is 1 (800) 582 4086. For international callers, please use 1 (416) 981 9037. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558 5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626 4100 (international) and enter reservation number 21916279. The replay will available until Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 rental income properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed atwww.sedar.comand on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed atwww.sec.gov.For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.comor contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

granitereit.com

Disclaimer

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 22:24:07 UTC
